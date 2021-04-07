How Pete Davidson tricked Alec Baldwin into losing 100 pounds

Alec Baldwin credits Pete Davidson with helping him get in shape. Turns out, the advice the Saturday Night Live star gave Baldwin was a total lie.

Davidson appeared on Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he hilariously recalled how Baldwin, 63, approached him about his fitness routine.

"I was on set and Alec was hosting and it was a sketch where I had to be shirtless. You know, I guess I'm a little bit cut or whatever... there's no nice way to say that," Davidson, 27, joked. "So he came up to me and he was like, 'What do you do?' And I didn't want to be rude and say, 'I just still have a metabolism. I'm not in my mid-50s. I just wake up like this.' So to make him feel better, I said, 'Oh man, I do 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day.' And he was like, 'Got it.'"

Pete Davidson talks about getting Alec Baldwin to lose weight. (Photo: Getty Images)

Baldwin, who has hosted SNL 17 times between 1990 and 2017, started seeing Davidson regularly as he played former President Donald Trump.

"I would see him every week. And every time I'd run into him in the hall, he'd be like, '100 a day!'" Davidson laughed. "And he started to do it and he lost like 100 pounds. And he says it's all because of me."

Baldwin actually confirmed the story two years ago on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show when talking about his fitness routine.

"Pete Davidson said, 'Do 100 push-ups a day, every day," Baldwin told Stern. "And I do it now, I do more. I do like 125, 150. You build up."

Hey, it worked.

