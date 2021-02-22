Watch Together:

Black History is American History

As we celebrate Black History month, a panel of influential figures discusses the importance of Black history.

Pete Buttigieg Doc ‘Mayor Pete’ Acquired by Amazon Studios

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Beatrice Verhoeven
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights to the documentary “Mayor Pete,” which follows Pete Buttigieg on his campaign trail.

Jesse Moss (“Boys State”) directs the film that takes viewers into Buttigieg’s campaign trail to be the youngest U.S. President. Recently appointed to U.S. Secretary of Transportation, he serves as the first openly gay LGBTQ Cabinet member in U.S. history.

Moss is also producing alongside Amanda McBaine, Dan Cogan and Jon Bardin of Story Syndicate and Laurie David. Liz Garbus and Julie Gaither of Story Syndicate are executive producing alongside Regina Scully.

Also Read: Pete Buttigieg Launches New Podcast With iHeartMedia

Moss’ recent film, “Boys State,” was acquired out of the Sundance Film Festival by Apple and A24 and won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary. His previous film, “The Overnighters,” was shortlisted for Best Documentary at the Oscars and won the Sundance Special Jury Prize for Documentary.

Amazon and Story Syndicate recently collaborated on “All In: The Fight for Democracy” from Lisa Cortés and Garbus, which featured Stacey Abrams.

Moss and McBaine are represented by WME, Management 360 and Sloss Law.

Variety first reported the news.

Read original story Pete Buttigieg Doc ‘Mayor Pete’ Acquired by Amazon Studios At TheWrap

Recommended Stories

  • HBO Not Removing Woody Allen Films After Release of Docuseries About His Disputed Child Abuse

    HBO Max's four-part docuseries, Allen vs. Farrow, explores the longstanding allegations that Woody Allen sexually abused ex-wife Mia Farrow's daughter Dylan

  • 'Revolutionary!': Amazon just dropped the price of its No. 1 best-selling Apple Mac Mini

    Ready to give your old computer the boot? Score Apple's newest fully loaded Mac Mini for its lowest price ever.

  • Tina Turner Says She Pulled Herself ‘Above the Destruction and the Mistakes’ in Doc Teaser (Video)

    In the first look at the HBO documentary film “Tina,” Tina Turner recalls losing her mother when she was young, having watched her look out the window of their home until one day she wasn’t there and never came back. Turner explains how this memory shaped her and helped the music legend overcome hardship throughout her career. “I wanted her to come for me. I waited. She never did,” Turner says in the trailer. “And it’s all right. You know why? I’m a girl from a cotton field. I pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes, and I’m here for you.” “Tina” comes from directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin, who are the directors of the Oscar-winning “Undefeated,” and it will document Turner’s early rise to fame, her personal and professional struggles and her resurgence as a phenomenon in the 1980s. The documentary debuts on HBO on March 27. Also Read: Edgar Wright's 'The Sparks Brothers' Acquired by Focus Features “Tina” begins in the fall of 1981 when she sits down for an interview with Carl Arrington for People Magazine, five years after she had filed for divorce from Ike Turner and had already recorded hits like “A Fool in Love”, “River Deep – Mountain High” and “Proud Mary.” In that interview, she would reveal that her supposedly healthy marriage was full of abuse and torture she had suffered during her marriage and how she made her escape after years of trauma, and the article would be the first of many that would paint her as a survivor. The film then shows how she spent years performing in Vegas before finally hitting it big again with her album “Private Dancer” and her No. 1 single “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” “Tina” shows how Turner continued to privately wrestle with her own survivor narrative even as she performed with superstars and in front of record crowds. It concludes with Turner taking a bow at the opening night of the Broadway musical about her life. Others interviewed for the film include Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, journalist Kurt Loder who co-authored “I, Tina,” playwright Katori Hall and husband and former record executive Erwin Bach, among many others. Check out the first teaser for the film above. Read original story Tina Turner Says She Pulled Herself ‘Above the Destruction and the Mistakes’ in Doc Teaser (Video) At TheWrap

  • ‘Blue Beetle': Angel Manuel Soto to Direct Film About DC Comics’ Latino Superhero (Exclusive)

    “Charm City Kings” director Angel Manuel Soto is set to direct “Blue Beetle,” DC Films and Warner Bros.’ first superhero movie starring a Latino character, individuals with knowledge of the project exclusively tells TheWrap. The screenplay is from Mexican-born writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who wrote Universal’s “Scarface” remake and Sony’s “Miss Bala.” In DC Comics, Blue Beetle is the superhero alter ego used by three different heroes, but the film will focus on Mexican-American teenager Jaime Reyes, the third character to assume the Blue Beetle mantle. “It is an honor to direct Blue Beetle, the first Latino superhero film for DC,” said Soto in a statement to TheWrap. “I want to sincerely thank everyone at Warner Bros. and DC for trusting me to bring Jaime Reyes to life. I can’t wait to make history together.” The film is eyeing a fall production start, with Zev Foreman executive-producing for Warner Bros. Also Read: Jaime Reyes 'Blue Beetle' Latino Superhero Movie in Development at DC and Warner Bros (Exclusive) Blue Beetle was created by Charles Wojtkowski for Fox Comics in 1939 as the alter ego of Dan Garrett, a police officer who uses experimental vitamins to develop super powers. After Fox went out of business in the 1950s, Charlton Comics obtained rights to Blue Beetle and reimagined Garrett as an archaeologist who receives his powers from ancient Egyptian technology. In 1966 Charlton introduced the character Ted Kord, an athlete and inventor created by legendary comics writer Steve Ditko, as a new version of the hero. Charlton went out of business in the early 1980s and its characters were bought by DC Comics, which introduced them into the mainstream DC Universe after the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. Ted Kord remained as Blue Beetle during the transition and notably served as Alan Moore’s inspiration for the character Nite Owl in “Watchmen.” Created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner in 2006, Jaime Reyes was introduced during the “Infinite Crisis’ crossover event ahead the launch of a new “Blue Beetle” in May 2006. In contrast to Kord and Garrett, Reyes is a working class El Paso teenager devoted to his family and with no connections to superheroes prior to receiving his powers. Jaime Reyes discovered the Blue Beetle scarab on the way home from school with two of his best friends Paco and Brenda, half-buried in a disused lot. Reyes took the scarab home, curious as to what it might be. That night, the scarab came alive, and grafted itself to the base of Jaime’s spine, and provided him with a suit of extraterrestrial armor which can be modified to enhance his speed and strength, as well as to create weapons, wings and shields. Also Read: Who is America Chavez, The New Hero in 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness?' Angel Manuel Soto (Getty Images) While DC has had Latino characters in its movie universe, (Jay Hernandez as El Diablo in “Suicide Squad,” and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya in “Birds of Prey”), and cast Latina Sasha Calle to play Supergirl, this will be the first stand-alone title to feature a Latino lead. According to the MPAA, in 2017, Hispanic/Latino audiences had the highest per-capita attendance at the movies, going to the movie an average of 4.5 times a year. Latinos make up 18 percent of the population, and they buy 24 percent of the movie tickets sold in the United States. It is also worth noting, superhero movies tend to draw the most diverse audiences as Latinos made up 22 percent of the audience for “Wonder Woman” and 21 percent of the audience for “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” A native of Puerto Rico, Soto discovered soccer and boxing at an early age, which inspired his first film “El Pugil,” a homage to the kids he had grown up with and the power of sports in economically repressed communities. Angel pursued his interest in art, studying architecture and eventually documentary filmmaking and writing. He began his career in entertainment as a TV producer and later focused on Art Direction at a local advertising agency. He made his feature directorial debut with “La Granja” (The Farm) which sheds a thought provoking light on the tough realities facing the people of Puerto Rico. He went on to create several groundbreaking narrative VR pieces such as “Dinner Party” and “Bashir’s Dream” which have premiered to critical success at festivals. More recently, Angel directed the Award Winning Sundance 2020 darling “Charm City Kings,” which is now streaming on HBO Max. He’s in development on several features set up at various studios, as well as a TV series. Angel Manuel Soto is repped by CAA and manager Jairo Alvarado at Redefine Entertainment. var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid__1", "obj": {"id":"21259","stats":{"wp":1},"title":"Gina Rodriguez on Latina Representation in Hollywood","video":"614254","width":"640","height":"360"}}); Read original story ‘Blue Beetle': Angel Manuel Soto to Direct Film About DC Comics’ Latino Superhero (Exclusive) At TheWrap

  • Drew Barrymore has so much empathy for Britney Spears and Paris Hilton: 'It's hard to grow up in front of people'

    The former child star also explained where her relationship with her mother, Jaid Barrymore, stands today.

  • Nandi Bushell Gets Flea’s Approval With ‘Under the Bridge’ Cover

    The 10-year-old rock phenom Nandi Bushell dropped her latest cover on Sunday — an enthusiastic rendition of Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Under the Bridge" — and she got the stamp of approval on it from none other than Flea himself. The legendary RHCP bassist tweeted "always love to Nandi!" after the young prodigy tagged him…

  • Mara Wilson pens essay on 'terrifying' mistreatment of Britney Spears, recalls being sexualized as a child star

    The 33-year-old actress who started working at age 5, starring in movies including "Matilda" and "Mrs. Doubtfire," writes in a New York Times opinion piece that growing up in Hollywood, she learned at a young age that she had no control over the narrative painted about her, and was sexualized by both the media and the public — like the pop star.