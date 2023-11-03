Pete Buttigieg Has Beautiful Response To Mike Johnson’s Homophobic ‘Chaos’ View

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had the perfect reply when asked about one of new House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) homophobic views.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert noted how election denier Johnson’s record on LGBTQ+ issues is, “What’s the word? Awful.”

Colbert asked Buttigieg: “So, how do you work with a guy who argued that same-sex relations are “the dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy that could doom even the strongest republic.”

Buttigieg initially sighed. “Look, I’ll work with anybody who can help us get good transportation available to the American people,” he said.

The Biden White House cabinet member then, however, suggested he just invite the speaker to spend time at the house he shares with husband Chasten Buttigieg and their twins, who the couple welcomed in 2021.

“I don’t know, maybe we’ll just have him over,” he told Colbert.

“If he could see what it’s like when I come home from work and Chas is bringing the kids home from daycare or vice versa and one of us is getting the Mac and Cheese ready and the other’s microwaving those freezer meatballs, which are a great cheat code if you’ve got a toddler and you need to feed them quickly, and one won’t take their shoes off and one needs a diaper change,” Buttigieg continued.

“Everything about that is chaos but nothing about this is dark,” he concluded. “The love of God is in that household.”

Watch the exchange here:

While @secretarypete’s household is beautifully chaotic with raising twin toddlers, it’s not the kind of chaos that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson warns of.#Colbertpic.twitter.com/WY4AdS4WJ6 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 3, 2023

