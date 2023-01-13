Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Maks Chmerkovskiy: 'Best Blessing for Us'

7
Angela Andaloro
·4 min read
Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Maks Chmerkovskiy: 'Best Blessing for Us'

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are going to be parents — again!

The professional dancers are expecting their second baby together, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. The exciting news comes after the couple opened up about their three miscarriages and months of Murgatroyd documenting her difficult fertility journey on social media.

"All natural, it happened," the 36-year-old tells PEOPLE. "I didn't even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through Dancing with the Stars with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn't want to test for weeks."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Peta Murgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd

Tiffany Rose

After finally taking a test around her "six or seven-week" mark of conceiving, the Peta Jane Beauty founder was in shock over the results.

"I think it was the fastest positive I've ever seen in my life," Murgatroyd, who is almost 18 weeks along, says. "It just came up super quick and I was just shocked. It's been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!' It was more like a, 'Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked.' So I was very skeptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while."

Peta Murgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd

Tiffany Rose

RELATED: Peta Murgatroyd Shares First Round of IVF Injections with Fans: 'Kinda Special and Incredible'

Back in June, the couple sat down with PEOPLE to openly talk about their infertility journey. Murgatroyd also revealed that their son Shai, 5, often asked about having a sibling.

"It was a lot some days," she admitted at the time. "Very emotional because I didn't know what to tell him anymore. I told him the first two times, but I kept it vague. I didn't make it into this whole, 'Oh my God, we're having a baby,' thing. I just said, 'Be careful with Mummy's belly. She has a baby in there.' "

Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Cherkovskiy &amp; Shai
Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Cherkovskiy & Shai

Amanda Friedman

"I guess that's been another really hard part of it because he sees other kids with siblings," Murgatroyd shared.

The two-time mirror ball champion tells PEOPLE she knows the sex of her baby on the way but isn't sure if she'll be announcing it anytime soon.

"I can't wait," says Murgatroyd, who's due in June. "I need to know those things."

RELATED:  'DWTS' Alum Lindsay Arnold on Expecting Again After Her Recent Pregnancy Struggles: 'Trust Your Body'

Peta Murgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd

Tiffany Rose

Now that she's out of the first trimester, Murgatroyd is excited to show her baby bump off to the world.

"It's going to be so good that I can just go around and not wear baggy clothes now," Murgatroyd says. "I can get on social media and show my whole body. I've been doing everything from the boobs up."

She's also having fun indulging in her cravings, which include a lot of carb-filled, salty goodies.

Peta Murgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd

Tiffany Rose

"I have salt cravings," Murgatroyd says. "Everything is savory. I don't feel like ice cream. I don't feel like cookies right now. I mean, that could all change. I just want bread and pasta and rice and all the good stuff."

They aren't the only people in the family with exciting baby news this week as Maks' brother Val Chmerkovskiy, 36, and wife Jenna Johnson, 28, welcomed their first child on January 10.

"It is just a blessing at the end of the year for my family," she says, adding that son Shai is "over the moon" about the exciting news. "It's just been a whirlwind. The best blessing for us, truly."

RELATED:  'Dancing with the Stars' Parents — and Pros Who Have Babies on the Way!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson
Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

As 2023 opens a new door, the soon-to-be mom of two is grateful for a positive outcome after having a difficult year in her journey to conceive.

"I literally was praying to the gods about this, but it's so funny because I was at a stage where I had let [the idea of pregnancy] go. I was about to call it. I had called the IVF doctor to start my second round again and I had let it go. As in I was like, 'If I'm a one-time mom, if I have one child for the rest of my life, I have to be happy with it.' "

"I think that was also a catalyst for me, for my body and my mind and my soul to let it go and to move on and not have this harboring feeling inside of me that I needed more," she says. "And to just be grateful for what I have."

Recommended Stories

  • T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Hire Lawyers, Plan To Take Action Against ABC If Needed: Report

    Good Morning America hosts T.J.

  • Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'

    Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12

  • 'There was just blood everywhere': Mother details attack of 3 pit bulls on young son

    Columbia County pit bull attack victim's mother shares more details about the incident and updates on her son's current condition.

  • 'The View': Sunny Hostin Hits Back At Claims She Bought Her Son's Way Into Harvard

    TV personality Sunny Hostin had something to say about troll accusations that her money got her son Gabriel into an elite college.

  • Kanye West’s New Rumored Wife Bianca Censori Is a Yeezy Employee: Get to Know Her

    Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian. Keep reading...

  • Reese Witherspoon Flaunts Her Toned Abs in Sports Bra and Leggings in New Video

    Wait until you see what Drew Barrymore said!

  • Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Confirm Relationship With Instagram Post

    "Happy Birthday Nunu," he wrote about the 26-year-old.

  • Is Kanye West Married? Inside His Rumored Wedding to Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori

    Making it official? Kanye West reportedly married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori just two months after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Kanye and Bianca’s rumored nuptials. Did Kanye West Marry Bianca Censori? The “Stronger” rapper, 45, and Bianca tied the knot during an intimate ceremony...

  • Nicolas Cage Breaks His Silence on Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley’s ‘Devastating’ Death: ‘She Lit Up Every Room’

    Paying tribute. Nicolas Cage has broken his silence after ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54. "This is devastating news," Cage, 59, told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, January 13. "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin." The Oscar winner's emotional tribute comes one day after news broke of Lisa Marie's death. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the late singer’s mother, Priscilla Presley, told&nbsp;People&nbsp;in a statement on Thursday, January 12. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.” Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley. Berliner Studio/BEI/Shutterstock Hours earlier,&nbsp;Us Weekly&nbsp;confirmed that the “Storm & Grace” songstress had been rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest. TMZ, who was first to report the news, noted that paramedics had performed CPR at her home in Calabasas, California, before transferring her to a local medical facility. The&nbsp;Elvis by the Presleys&nbsp;coauthor was born in February 1968 to late musician Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 at the age of 42, and Priscilla. The former couple split in 1972 when Lisa Marie was 4 years old. As Lisa Marie grew up, she followed in her father’s footsteps and became a singer. The “Nobody Noticed It” singer’s personal life also made headlines through the years. After her 1994 divorce from Danny Keough, Lisa Marie moved on with Michael Jackson, whom she was married to between 1994 and 1996. She later wed the&nbsp;National Treasure&nbsp;star in 2002 before they split four months later. Their divorce was finalized in 2004. “I walk into a party not knowing who I'm going to meet, and there's this beautiful girl standing in the middle of the living room wearing this short leather skirt and this fluffy jacket, and she looks up at me with these big, beautiful, soulful eyes that look like they have a sad story to tell, and I just went 'Oh.' I was thunderstruck,” Cage told Barbara Walters, who died last month, in a 2003 interview of their first meeting. “We got to talking, we got to know each other, and she's hilarious and she's a real firecracker and she tells it like it is.” The former couple — who met when the&nbsp;Ghost Rider&nbsp;star was legally married to ex Patricia Arquette — tied the knot in August 2002 in Hawaii on the 25th anniversary of Elvis’ death. “She was born with the pressure of an extremely famous name from day one; I was a young actor in Hollywood with the name Coppola trying to make it with those pressures,” Cage — whose uncle is acclaimed filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola — told Walters at the time of their similar upbringings. “There was a logic to it, there was a sense to it.” The California native later married Alice Kim between 2004 and 2016 and Erika Koike for four days in 2019. He tied the knot for a fifth time in February 2021, marrying Riko Shibata. Lisa Marie, meanwhile, married fourth husband Michael Lockwood in 2006. The couple shared twin daughters Harper and Finley, both 11, and called it quits in 2016 after a decade together. Their divorce was finalized in 2021. "Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her," an attorney for the guitarist, 61, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. "It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way. Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now." Lisa Marie is survived by her 77-year-old mother and daughters Riley Keough, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny, along with Harper and Finley. The “Dirty Laundry” musician was also the mother of son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27.

  • Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger trades intensity for fear in 2nd court appearance: body language expert

    University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's body language in court is analyzed by Susan Constantine, a behavioral analyst who specializes in body language and detecting deception.