Peso Pluma Finally Directly Addresses Narco Corrido Culture With Theatrical Coachella Set

Peso Pluma doesn’t need to prove his pop stardom. In just a span of a year, the 24-year-old Guadalajara, Mexico native has achieved many historic firsts, starting with his aptly titled “Genesis” LP — the first regional Mexican record to claim a top-five rank on the all-genre-inclusive Billboard 200 albums chart. He’s mastered a distinctive range, too, collaborating with Latin music’s biggest stars — Kali Uchis, Karol G and Becky G, just to name a few — and along the way, has represented the recent increase of regional Mexican music’s popularity in the United States and other parts of the world.

But looming in the background of his success are the allegations that he is perpetuating drug trafficking culture with lyrics that call out notorious Mexican drug cartels, their leaders and the drugs they carry. Peso has done little to negate these claims, though he has lashed out in other ways; he once hung up on a Los Angeles reporter after being asked for comment on the topic.

During the singer’s Friday night main stage set on Coachella’s opening day, Peso finally said what may have been all he needed to say on the subject.

Starting with narration from Morgan Freeman, Peso’s set started with images of Chalino Sanchez, one of the most legendary Mexican regional artists to have lived and been killed by a cartel in 1992. Throughout his set, Peso made similar references to news clips about him and other Mexican artists who have similarly sang about the narco culture that has surrounded them. Freeman’s voice echoed lines about Peso being born into this complicated legacy, as opposed to choosing to be a part of it.

“What comes is the growth — some of us grow in the light,” said Freeman. “We reflect the surroundings around us. We mirror the opportunity we are given. But for others, they grow in the shadows — where it’s what you do that defines you.”

Peso performed backed by his seven-piece band — including an upright bass (also known as a tololoche), a requinto guitar, alto horns and charchetas — to an overwhelmingly large crowd of festival-goers, many of them touting their red, white and green flag.

Peso performed backed by his seven-piece band — including an upright bass (also known as a tololoche), a requinto guitar, alto horns and charchetas — to an overwhelmingly large crowd of festival-goers, many of them touting their red, white and green flag.

Peso made sure to bring the theatrics with a hits-filled set that featured an expertly synchronized group of dancers that served as hype men for whenever Peso would jump and dance his way through songs like opener “Rubicon,” “La Bebe,” and “Lady Gaga.”

Just one year after he appeared as a part of Becky G’s Coachella set, Peso returned the favor, welcoming the pop star as his first guest of the evening for their song “Chanel.” He introduced her as the first female artist to have supported his rapid ascent into superstardom.

He continued the tradition of championing fresh faces like Mexican rap star Santa Fe Klan, and also welcomed guest stars Arcangel and Junior H, the latter of which appeared as a part of tribute to Mexican music greats that also included legends Jenni Rivera, Joan Sebastian, Ariel Camacho and Ramon Ayala, to name a few.

After delivering one of the most exciting sets of Friday night, Freeman announced “Exodus” — Peso’s upcoming album — would soon begin.

