As the holidays approach, if you are in the market for a luxury Swiss watch now might be your best time to buy. Subdial, a watch industry data provider, reported that its Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index fell again for the month of November, down 3% from the prior month and 10% from a year ago to £26,912, or $33,740 - a new two-year low. The Bloomberg Subdial index tracks a basket of the 50 most-sought after watches by value in the second hand or used market, representing brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet.