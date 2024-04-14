The performer 'electrifying' his local drag scene

While London and Brighton are often thought of as the homes of the UK drag performance scene, there is one queen trying to attract more drag shows to his hometown.

Leon Richer, 35, was born and raised in Felixstowe, Suffolk, and performs as his alter ego, Luscious Leona.

He often performs at his own showbar, La Vida, in the town and has successfully brought other renowned drag acts to the area.

The performer admits the Suffolk drag scene is "quiet" but has seen a large appetite for shows.

"I trained in musical theatre at Stella Mann College and I am a singer, dancer and actor," Mr Richer said about his career.

"During college we touched base with drag on as it is huge in the West End in lots of shows."

Following college, Mr Richer's career took him to the Canary Islands and Cyprus and he has been a drag artist for the past 15 years.

While having "no regrets" about working abroad, once back in the UK, Mr Richer said he and some friends started a drag queen show called The Ladybirds and it was "very, very popular".

"It hadn't really been done before [in Felixstowe]," he added.

Then, during the pandemic, an idea for his own showbar started to form.

"During lockdown I thought there was a market here so I looked at venues and I found this one above Mannings [Amusements]," he explained.

"I thought it was perfect and I could see the potential so I went for it.

"It was one of those things where if I didn't do it I definitely would have regretted it."

'No-one would expect this'

The bar, which offers not only drag shows but comedy nights, gigs and bingo nights, has now been open about 18 months.

Mr Richer has managed to attract several stars of the hit show RuPaul's Drag Race for performances.

"I always wanted to aim to bring RuPaul girls down - we started with Baga Chipz last year and she's back again this month and from there it grew," he said.

"We've had Danny Beard, The Vivienne, Divina de Campo and during the Easter weekend we had Hannah Conda from Australia's Drag Race.

"I have been ecstatic that we were able to get people like that here.

"After speaking to them they said they absolutely loved the venue and the audience because it was so electric.

"No-one would expect this from a venue at the end of the A14 in Felixstowe."

Mr Richer now hopes to attract some of the queens from the original US version of the show, which has seen 16 seasons.

Local queens from Suffolk also visit the bar as well as queens from Norwich, which has a large scene.

"More drag would be amazing in Suffolk," Mr Richer continued.

"I know there are small events in places like Bury St Edmunds and in Ipswich but I think it would be great to see more of it and that's one of the reasons I brought this venue to Felixstowe."

Mr Richer offered some advice for anyone thinking of creating their own drag persona: "It's just practice and building the confidence in yourself.

"When you look at a picture of when I first started and me now, it's like two different people.

"Once you learn your face and what works with your colourings and eyes you'll get more confident, and as soon as you have that you'll build more confidence with weeks, outfits and things like that."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Stories like this