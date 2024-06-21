Are ‘Perfect Match’ stars Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones still together now?

(Warning: Spoilers from Season Two finale of “Perfect Match.”)

Five couples were left standing at the end of “Perfect Match” Season Two — and one of the most unexpected was Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones.

The “Too Hot to Handle” stars, who appeared on Seasons Four and Five respectively, showed interest in each other in Episode Nine and shared a kiss.

They mentioned that they previously met during a night out in New York City, but nothing came of it. Despite their mutual attraction and past flirtation, Christine pursued Kaz Bishop (“Dated and Related”) and Nigel left the villa.

But in the finale, out June 21, Chris Hahn (“Dated and Related”) and Tolú Ekundare become the last power couple and decide to send Christine and Nigel on a date. It goes well, but Christine still seems interested in Kaz, who rekindles his romance with Micah Lussier (“Love Is Blind” Season Three.) When Nigel comforts Christine and expresses his feelings, they match.

Learn what happened on their final date and how their time on the show ended, below.

What happened with Christine and Nigel in the ‘Perfect Match’ Season 2 finale?

Christine and Nigel’s final date in the finale is an activity many Bachelor Nation fans will recognize. The two cover each other in paint and roll around on a giant canvas. Going into the date, Nigel says he is nervous because he doesn’t know what to expect.

After completing the messy activity, Christine opens up about her dating history. She says she has been single for 10 years and feels ready for a relationship. Even though they’ve only been together for a short amount of time, she says she feels like Nigel is her perfect match.

He says he doesn’t want their connection to fade when the show ends. He also tells the cameras in his confessional interview that he can envision a future with Christine outside of the house.

When it is time for them to explain their connection to the other couples and eliminated contestants, Christine stresses their compatibility. She also says she has been interested in getting to know Nigel since their first meeting in New York.

Nigel compliments her humor and says their connection feels like they’ve known each other forever.

Kaz chimes in and says Christine and Nigel are not a great match because he isn’t an “alpha.”

Nigel pushes back, explaining that he shows he’s an “alpha” through “kindness and humbleness.”

Are Nigel and Christine still together?

After everyone casts their votes, Christine and Nigel are announced as the surprising winners of “Perfect Match” Season Two. They receive a pre-paid vacation for being the most compatible couple.

The final moments of the episode show that the two took a trip to Thailand after filming ended.

In footage from their vacation, Christine calls Nigel her “person” and says they understand each other.

She adds that she has “manifested him” her entire life.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com