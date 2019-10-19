A Perfect Match! Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló Are Married

Rafael Nadal and longtime girlfriend Mery “Xisca” Perelló are married!

The 33-year-old tennis star, who recently nabbed his 19th grand slam victory at the 2019 U.S. Open, wed Perelló on Spanish island Mallorca on Saturday, according to AFP.

The bride wore a wedding gown by Rosa Clara as seen on the designer’s Instagram account.

Nadal and Perelló were engaged in Rome, Italy, in May, according to Hola! Spain.

While the legendary tennis player has remained mum on his romance with Perelló, the outlet said the two have dated for about 14 years. She hails from Nadal’s hometown of Mallorca, the largest island of Spain’s Balearic Islands, which are in the Mediterranean.

In a rare comment, Nadal previously told Hello! that he is looking forward to having children soon. “Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family,” Nadal said. “I love children and I would like my children to do what they like.”

In May, Nadal’s representatives issued a rare statement to clarify reports that the two were scheduled to be married in the summer.

“Normally we don’t speak about Rafa’s private life, ever,” Benito Pérez-Barbadillo said in a statement to PEOPLE. “However this information is absolutely incorrect and fake news from non-credible sources.”

Perelló has accompanied Nadal to many of his matches over the years and has been a constant source of support throughout his career — and it’s been a busy year for the couple.

In June, Nadal beat longtime foe Roger Federer at the French Open semi-finals 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to move on to the finals. After the match, Nadal — known as the King of Clay —commented on the rivalry between the two and what it meant to come out on top.

“In front [of me was] probably my biggest rival in my career with all the story that we shared together,” said Nadal, according to Yahoo Sports. “So that always makes the match a little bit more special and unique.”

Nadal went on to face Austria’s Dominic Thiem for his 12th French Open (Roland-Garros) title and made history when he came out victorious, claiming his 12th title overall from the tournament.

The star is undefeated in his French Open appearances and holds the most titles for singles, male or female, in tennis history. This year’s win is his third straight French Open win and second straight win over Thiem.

Nadal and Federer faced off again at Wimbledon in July, when Federer beat Nadal in the semifinals. Nadal bested Daniil Medvedev for his U.S. Open victory.