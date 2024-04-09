Percussion concert, drum circle and more at A&M-Commerce Drum Fun this Friday

Apr. 8—Recitals and concerts are a common occurrence in university music programs, but the line between performers and audience will be quite a bit looser at Texas A&M University-Commerce's Drum Fun event this Friday evening.

At Drum Fun, students in A&M-Commerce's percussion studio will perform in the university's amphitheatre, with the department's steel drum band, Panimation, as one of the featured groups.

In addition to the performances, Drum Fun will also include interactive elements such as a drum circle, a "percussion petting zoo," an obstacle course, carnival-style games, and a photo booth.

Drum Fun will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday.