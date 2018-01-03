People are uploading Disney and Hollywood movies to Pornhub

Disney and Hollywood films are being uploaded to Pornhub

Pornhub is known for hosting clips of sex scenes from various movies but it turns out they have some more family-friendly offerings on its site too.

Users familiar with the porn website have found movies like Cars 3, Zootopia, Avengers: Age of Ultron and even the first act of Broadway hit Hamilton but not under their actual titles.

Video game designer Elizabeth Sampat spotted the illegal Hamilton upload and screenshot the page which showed the video was named “Revolutionary twinks have historical fun.”

Somebody posted the entire first act of Hamilton, with original broadway cast, to PornHub with the title REVOLUTIONARY TWINKS HAVE HISTORICAL FUN because every day, we drift further from God’s light pic.twitter.com/5324sUXflz — Elizabeth Sampat (@twoscooters) December 26, 2017





According to news.com.au the video has since been removed but another version can be viewed if you search for “Revolutionary Boys Get Dirty on American Politics Part 1”.

Pakistani actor Kumail Nanjiani let his followers know that they could watch his critically-acclaimed movie on Pornhub too after finding the complete feature on the website too.

For those of you who wanna watch #TheBigSick with your families & don’t have Amazon Prime or can’t afford to purchase it: The whole movie is available on pornhub,” he tweeted.

“Don’t ask me how I know. It’s under ‘interracial.’ This is not a joke.”

For those of you who wanna watch #TheBigSick with your families & don’t have Amazon Prime or can’t afford to purchase it: The whole movie is available on pornhub. Don’t ask me how I know. It’s under “interracial.” This is not a joke. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 24, 2017





Pornhub were quick to respond and told the actor that it was trawling through its website to find the movie and remove it.

Kumail, we are trying to find it to remove with no luck,” The site’s official Twitter account tweeted. “The whole Pornhub team is frantically looking through ‘big sick’ videos on Christmas day. Thanks!”

Posting more wholesome movies to Pornhub is a pretty savvy idea by video pirates as it’s the last place authorities would expect to look for pirated movies, though it obviously puts more pressure on the platform to monitor its uploads.

READ MORE

How much money do movies make from in-flight entertainment?

‘Star Wars’ has now made more money than the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise

‘Black Mirror’ offers the best representation of Britain