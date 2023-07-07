People have turned the infamous viral plane incident involving a woman accusing a passenger of being 'not real' into a meme

The original TikTok has been viewed over 15 million times. Screenshot/TikTok - knuckleslawncare

A TikTok of a woman yelling at an airplane passenger, calling them "not real," went viral this week.

The clip has spawned a sea of bizarre theories, jokes, and photo and audio edits.

American Airlines told Insider that the woman was ejected from the plane but did not provide further information about the incident.

A baffling viral video of a woman storming off an American Airlines plane while accusing another passenger of being "not real" has become a meme.

The original video, uploaded by @knuckelslawncare, a witness and fellow passenger, on Monday, has amassed over 15 million views. In the clip, the woman is emotional and rambling as she walks down the aisle of the plane.

"There's a reason why I'm getting the fuck off, and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it," the woman said. "That motherfucker back there is not real."

"Bye," another passenger could be heard saying at the end of the video.

That clip, which has the hashtag "drunkonaplane" in its description, offered no other context about the incident.

@Knuckelslawncare did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

When reached, American Airlines told Insider that it was a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Orlando and that it had to be "returned to the gate due to a disruptive customer." The company said local law enforcement was called to the scene.

"The flight was met at the gate by local law enforcement and the customer was removed from the flight," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "Safety and security are our top priorities, and we thank our customers for their understanding and our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation."

The incident has gone massively viral across TikTok and Twitter this week, spawning an onslaught of far-fetched theories about why the woman stormed off the plane, as well as dozens of memes.

People are absurdly joking about what she saw on the plane that frightened her so much that she wanted to leave. There are multiple tweets imagining that she was sitting near a Scooby Doo-like character wearing a dress and a yellow sun hat.

Some Twitter users also made jokes referencing the 2000 movie "Final Destination," which revolves around a character having a premonition that something terrible will happen on a flight and ends up cheating death by being removed from the plane.

"I watched final destination way too many times i would've gotten off so fucking fast," the Twitter influencer @kirawontmiss wrote in a tweet with over 126,000 likes.

On TikTok, the audio of the woman saying "that motherfucker is not real" has become a semi-popular soundbite and meme format. It's already been used as a backing track in over 6,000 TikTok videos.

One of the biggest videos using the audio showed a picture of the virtual influencer Lil Miquela and the on-screen text, "me in 2016 when i first saw her on ig." Another clip, with over 300,000 likes, made a joke about being able to discern the difference between someone's butt being "cornbread fed" and a poorly executed Brazilian butt lift.

TikTokers are also using it as a funny transition edit to stitch bits of the original plane clip with another famous clip or photo.

