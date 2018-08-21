People Think Kylie Had an Awkward Reaction to Travis Scott's VMA Performance

From Harper's BAZAAR

If you follow Kylie Jenner on social media, you know that the beauty mogul is a big fan of her boyfriend Travis Scott's music. She plays his songs in her videos, she posts about his new album, Astroworld, and she's also promoted his upcoming tour (even though Nicki Minaj isn't happy about it).

Photo credit: MTV / Twitter More

However, if you were watching Kylie watch Travis at the VMAs tonight, you might've been asking some questions. Twitter appeared to be confused after the camera panned to Jenner as her baby daddy took the stage. Though Scott's performance was high-energy, Kylie swayed subtly at her seat.

Jenner wasn't on camera for long, but her few seconds of screen time was enough to get the internet talking. People on Twitter accused her of not knowing any of the words to Travis' songs.

Kylie Jenner looking like she just got done slinging some real estate for Berkshire Hathaway before making her way over to the theater to watch her man perform #VMAspic.twitter.com/Qd4c30QXht

- Peep (@PeepsBurgh) August 21, 2018

Kylie looks confused about her own baby father’s music. #VMAs

- EZ (@bad2dabrizzle) August 21, 2018

Kylie looking like she don't even know her baby daddy's music. #VMAs

- Kwan (@KwanHull) August 21, 2018

I feel like Kylie don’t even know the words to Travis’ songs lmao #VMAs

- Tris B (@mstrilliviapope) August 21, 2018

Some people wanted her to look more enthusiastic.

Kylie that's your baby daddy, I'mma need you to get a lil bit more hype #VMAs

- T Λ R Λ 🌹 (@flowerrebelrose) August 21, 2018

Not Kylie with that conservative bop. Bitch you better go off for your baby daddy!!!

- Yung (@YungYinkv) August 21, 2018

Don’t hurt yourself Kylie! pic.twitter.com/5QIYXQyZMx

- Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) August 21, 2018

There were some spot-on comparisons to this JAY-Z gif.

Kylie really looks like she’s never heard Travis’ music before. Sis was really in the crowd like: #VMAspic.twitter.com/sbGSyyemEq

- Kisha Forde (@kishaforde) August 21, 2018

And to this Hillary Clinton moment.

I was gonna say this was Kylie while Travis was performing but I think even Hillary is more into it #VMASpic.twitter.com/MG0VxUzRak

- 🌞 Ashley (@shleyiglesias) August 21, 2018

And to this extra in the "Friday" music video.

Lmaoo Kylie said pic.twitter.com/J0jcSr9k7E

- Selina Kyle (@thomeography) August 21, 2018

Aside from Kylie's low-key dancing, Travis' set looked intense. He performed a medley of songs from Astroworld, including "Stargazing," "Strop Trying To Be God (James Blake even made a cameo) and "Sicko Mode" (sans Drake).

TRAVIS SCOTT BROUGHT OUT JAMES BLAKE TO PERFORM “STOP TRYING TO BE GOD”. THAT TRANSITION INTO “SICKO MODE”😳🔥 #VMAs@trvisXX@jamesblakepic.twitter.com/7A7R0jg90z

- FTP FLAME ☄️🌎 (@FTPflame) August 21, 2018

When she wasn't watching her boyfriend on stage, Jenner was also spotted on her phone at her seat, which some viewers found relatable.

Kylie is me at any social event #vmaspic.twitter.com/cAg5qpiGyV

- edith ⚜️ (@Setingyoufree) August 21, 2018

kylie is my mood when i’m in a place where i do not have intimacy with people #VMAspic.twitter.com/nmaclvY9i8

- kissy paula (@kyliehst) August 21, 2018

Kylie and Travis are parents to six-month-old Stormi Webster, but the baby girl stayed home this evening. It was mom and dad's big night out.

('You Might Also Like',)