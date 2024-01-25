People Are Still Having Sex — Just the Kind That Won't Get You Pregnant — After “Roe v. Wade” Overturn

Singles are turning to “non-penetrative” sex, according to a new survey — and they're talking about contraception earlier in their relationships

Getty A negative pregnancy test

Singles report that they're having 'non-penetrative' sex since Roe v. Wade was overturned, citing concerns about unintentional pregnancy

People say they're discussing abortion and contraception earlier in their relationships.

Of the more than 5,000 people surveyed, 87% say Roe v. Wade has impacted their dating life

The Supreme Court’s 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, has significantly impacted the sex lives of single people in America — not just whether to have sex, but the type of sex they're having.

A new survey found that 10% of single people are turning to "non-penetrative" sex — essentially, the kind of sex that won't lead to pregnancy — since abortion access was limited or outright banned in some states.

The findings come from the Singles in America survey, conducted by Match Group. The company, which oversees dating sites like Match, Hinge and Tinder surveyed more than 5,000 singles for its 13th annual report.

Most respondents — 87% — said the Supreme Court's decision has affected their dating and sex lives, with 15% of active daters under 50 saying they are afraid of getting pregnant or getting someone else pregnant. And, 11% are actually nervous or anxious during sex.



Getty People are having less sex since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Other findings include 14% of people saying they have less casual sex now and/or less sex overall, with 14% discussing contraception much earlier than before.



In the year following the overturning of Roe V. Wade, 20 states enacted restrictions — or full-on bans — on abortion. In Texas, for example, abortion is illegal after 6 weeks, which is before most women even know they’re pregnant.



Due to some state bans, women in medical distress were denied life-saving abortions — like one Florida woman, who said “I knew I would die” when she was sent home from the hospital at risk of developing sepsis when her membranes ruptured at only 15 weeks.

The restrictions on abortion access may have increased suicide rates among women, a recent study found.

Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP Photo A protest against the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The study also found that 60% of surveyed singles are pro-choice — and a candidate’s abortion views would “completely determine” how 30% of Democratic singles, and 20% of Republican singles, vote. However, 14% report having less casual sex and/or less sex overall.

In December, the Supreme Court voted to review a case on mifepristone — commonly called the “abortion pill” — which works by blocking the hormone progesterone. Without progesterone, the lining of the uterus breaks down and the pregnancy cannot continue.

This new case could result in limited access — or an full ban — on the pill, limiting women’s access to reproductive care even further.

