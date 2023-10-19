People Are Sharing The Movies They Definitely Shouldn't Have Been Allowed To Watch As Kids That Maaaybe Changed Them Forever

If we're being honest, nothing brings people together quite like the shared bond that comes from watching a movie at a young age that you absolutely should not have watched. It's a core memory!

Recently, Redditor u/Flowerflours asked, "What movie traumatized you as a kid?" Friends, the comments were chock full of people commiserating over the movies they watched way too young, were absolutely horrified by, and honestly still may feel a little uneasy about today. Here are 17 movies they mentioned:

🚨Warning: Spoilers ahead!🚨

1."Not the whole movie, but the flying monkeys in The Wizard of Oz terrified me as a child. The wicked witch was a little much, too."

2."The boat ride in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is up there."

—u/visualdosage "That scene is batshit wild. I blocked it out as a kid. Watched it again as a teenager and I couldn't believe that made the cut for a kid's movie." —u/kidfantastic Paramount Pictures

3."The scene where ET throws the ball back in ET was scary as fuck."

—u/Green-Cress-2882 Universal Pictures

4."The Brave Little Toaster. The whole movie was like a fever dream but the AC scene...that shit stuck with me and might have effected who I am today."

—u/Hationester The Walt Disney Company

5."Oddly, the first Gremlins. I distinctly remember her telling the story about what happened to her family on Christmas Eve, and thought, 'WTF?' It was a really fun movie until that story she told."

—u/socokid "It was the gremlin exploding in the microwave that traumatized me." —u/JammyJacketPotato Warner Bros.

6."Poltergeist (1982). Everyone talks about how scary the clown was, but the tree was what really got me. I'm almost 36 and still feel uneasy if I have to sleep in a room with a tree outside."

7."My sister and I watched Coraline while waiting in a dentist's office. Need I say more?"

8."Bambi. They shot his mom!! The movie has a murder and an orphan crying for his dead mommy. Come on, Disney, I mean, really?!!!"

—u/LovePeaceHope-ish The Walt Disney Company

9."Watership Down. It was shown in the kids programs because cartoon = kids, I guess."

—u/Lordran-Resident"I just barely saved my kids from Watership Down. I'd dropped them off at the in-laws for an overnight and was making my way toward the door. They were all getting ready to watch a movie and my FIL was scrolling Netflix or whatever when he stops and says, 'Here we go. Let's watch the bunny movie.' I glance over to see the info page for Watership Down and was like, 'Nope! Not that one! Trust me.'" —u/WaponiPrincess Warner Bros. Animation

10."Return to Oz. It gets extra points because, somehow, it managed to be marketed as a kids movie. Unbelievable."

—u/Thoulluseer "And the Wheelers. Fuck the Wheelers." —u/Cragsi The Walt Disney Company

11."The 1973 Exorcist. I was scared for weeks, refusing to sleep without the light on and refusing to be left alone. I grew up in a religious household and I was convinced that I will be next in line to be possessed."

12."The Neverending Story. I’ve now seen the whole thing, but still never all the way through in one sitting. Fuck that fucking terrifying movie."

—u/Outrageous_Lettuce44 Bavaria Film

13."Arachnophobia. That movie gave me a phobia of spiders that took me years to get over."

—u/Happy-Personality-23 "I wouldn’t eat popcorn, especially from a bowl, for a long time after seeing this movie." —u/Flowerflours Hollywood Pictures

14."Hook. The opening scene where the kids get abducted and the housekeeper is freaking out."

—u/avantgardengnome TriStar Pictures

15."The Truman Show. That existential crisis lasted yeeears."

—u/icetslovechild Paramount Pictures

16."PeeWee’s Big Adventure…the 'Large Marge' scene specifically. So absurdly out of place in tone for the movie that it scared the pants off me as a kid when I first saw it."

17.Finally:"Child's Play. After watching those movies, I had nightmares that all my toys were alive and wanted to kill me. Fucking Chucky."

—u/General-Ad3357 Universal Pictures

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.