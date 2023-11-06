People Are Sharing Their ‘It’s Me, I’m The Problem,’ In their Relationships
"They were too graphic and unsettling."
"They were too graphic and unsettling."
Red Bull Racing is eying another winning weekend in Austin, and it'll be running a unique livery while vying for the podium.
As social platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Meta and TikTok face off with regulators and the theater of public opinion for how they are handling incendiary and graphic content, disinformation, writing and other media related to Hamas and Israel, Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, has controversially come out to defend how his messaging app is not taking down some of the more sensitive war-related coverage that can be found there, claiming that it can prove to be an important channel for information. In his Telegram post today, Durov -- borrowing some of the more "high-level" language that other social media executives have used -- said that "Telegram's moderators and AI tools remove millions of obviously harmful content from our public platform," but he also swiftly moved on to defending the app continuing to allow sensitive content under the category of "war-related coverage."
Just seven months after its beta debut, Adobe's Firefly generative AI is set to receive a trio of new, more powerful models and a host of fresh capabilities.
The country star recalls telling her stylist, Sandi Spika, that she thought the now-iconic dress was too sheer, but Spika assured her, "Oh, I think it's the lighting in here."
The singer and author is looking back on her struggles as she marks a sobriety milestone.
Just 11 Power Five teams have fewer than two losses.
After speculation that Craig Counsell would sign with Milwaukee or New York, a mystery team stepped in.
Also in this week's Monday Measure: Was the hit that knocked LSU's Jayden Daniels out of the Alabama game dirty? And how has Jedd Fisch turned things around so quickly in Tucson?
Sunday was a flag-planting moment on national television, not to mention an international stage. Kansas City shut down the Dolphins' high-powered offense and their former wide receiver-turned-MVP candidate Tyreek Hill.
It's time to make room for your Week 9 pickups by cutting some underperforming players on your fantasy roster.