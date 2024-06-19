People are sharing hilariously ominous text messages from their parents

Who’s received an urgent, ominous or mysterious text message from their parents, only to hear that everything is just fine?

People on social media are posting hilarious messages from their parents that sounded like emergencies — but weren’t.

TikToker Allie O’Brien posted several videos with screenshots from an online humor magazine. Some of the internet comments read, “My mom told me, ‘Grandpa’s plane went down.’ It landed. The plane landed” and “My mom once texted me, ‘Don’t come home after school. I love you.’ She was just mopping the floors.”

Other comments from adult children, including those left on O’Brien’s page read:

“My dad tried calling me three times in a row followed by a text ‘Call me — urgent.’ I was in a meeting, so I called him back stressed, assuming the worst. He just needed to know what I want for my birthday.”

“My grandma had an ANCIENT dog and every few months would text, “Molly’s gone…” oh my god she passed? ‘No I can’t find her.’”

“My stepdad did the reverse, ‘Hey buddy, do you have time for a quick call?’ and my mom was in critical condition in the hospital.”

“My grandma not once but TWICE texted me, ‘Nothing important just give me a call when you have a second. No rush’ when a family member died.”

“Mom left a note on the fridge: ‘I’m thinking of ending things tonight?’ She left it for my dad in case he wanted (to) watch a Netflix show by that name.”

My dad (wrote) ‘So your boyfriend died’ when Heath Ledger died. I went through all the stages of grief TWICE in three minutes.”

“My mom texted me about a tornado that happened in Texas and told me to stock up and be safe. I live in Germany.”

“Mom texted me, ‘Your brother ... it’s all over ... heartbroken’ and I worried he’d died. He and his wife just announced they were moving to a different state further from her.”

“Dad texted (that) mom ‘Got shot at doctor now” and he’s a police officer. It was a flu shot.”

“My mom once text me, ‘Your dad and I are going to break up.’ She meant to say, ‘Your dad and I are going to The Break-Up.’ The MOVIE.”

“My mom will sometimes text and just say, ‘We need to talk’ with no punctuation, so I have to do some high-level calculations to see if I, a 30 year old man, am in trouble.”

“My dad had (a) history of heart issues and I was one thousand miles away at college. My mom sent me a photo of my dad on a gurney being wheeled back into surgery then turned her phone off for two hours.”

“Genuinely, what becomes of people over the age of 50 to text like this?” O’Brien said in one of her videos.

O’Brien, 23, tells TODAY.com the internet trend is entertaining.

“In communicating with my parents, the punctuation and phraseology are different and there are ellipses everywhere,” she says. “It can be startling.”

O’Brien attributes formalities to some older parents who use the same tone for texting as they would a professional email. “It often comes off as very unsettling to younger people” with their own internet language, she says.

As O’Brien points out: “A lot of comments are from people whose parents thought that LOL meant ‘Lots of love’” instead of ‘Laugh out loud’” when announcing a death.

Younger people are accountable too, she adds, when responding to a text from a parent with “I’m dead,” humorously.

“(My parents and I) have talked about this in the past because we were both coming off as aggressive or strange to the other,” says O’Brien.

In-person or phone conversations can clear things up.

“The problem feels specific to text messaging because a phrasing mishap can change everything,” says O’Brien. “Whereas in person, you can hear a person’s tone, see visuals or clarify what the other means. Over text, things get lost in translation.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com