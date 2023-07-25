People Are Sharing Their Favorite "Forgotten" Movies, And It's A Real Roller Coaster Of Nostalgia

Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the movies they were convinced nobody else remembered but them.

I got so many amazing responses, and after the article went live, I got HUNDREDS of more submissions, so I just had to share some of the best ones.

1. "Rookie of the Year. A kid breaks his arm and it heals in a way that makes him able to pitch baseball in the big leagues. "Funky butt lovin'!" is the quote from the doctor who discovers his new talent. Highly recommend."

—Toomuchnotenough AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

2. "Blast From the Past with Alicia Silverstone and Brendan Fraser. Best, cutest movie ever!"

—stlcardsdiva United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

3. “We’re Back! A Dinosaur's Story was my favorite, personally."

—KaraWest1 United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

4. "Some of my forgotten nostalgic movies are Life With Mikey starring Michael J. Fox (I would make my mom rent this ALL the time) and the 3 Ninjas movies."

—katykwise AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

5. "Joe's Apartment! It was amazing and had singing cockroaches."

—Vickie Hill Everett Collection Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

6. "Theodore Rex. It has Whoopi Goldberg in it, and she plays a cop who has to work with a T. rex who is also a cop. No one ever knows this movie."

—b_taylorsversion AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

7. "Get Over It. It's a 2001 movie with Kirsten Dunst, Mila Kunis, Shane West, and Sisqó! Based on A Midsummer Night's Dream."

—wgolden130 United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo, Moviestore Collection Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo

8. "Teen Witch would have fallen into this category when I was growing up. I loved it, but only a few of my friends had seen it. Now it's a cult classic, of course."

—nicy2 United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

9. "Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead was one I watched a lot with my sisters growing up."

—hhatz89 "Christina Applegate made me realize I was not straight." —Jsca Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo

10. "Wish Upon a Star?!?!?!"

—ashleygilbert325 United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

11. "We always rented a few movies as a family every weekend, and I remember them fondly. Some honorable mentions: Susie Q, Blank Check, Man of the House, and The 'Burbs."

—Michelle United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo, Mary Evans Picture Library Ltd. / Universal Images Group North America LLC, United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

12. "Mac and Me! A boy in wheelchair. Weird-looking aliens. The windmills. Any of this ringing a bell? Because I watched it on cable a lot when I was a kid, but no one I know has ever heard of it."

—queenmoan Moviestore Collection Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo

13. "Dennis the Menace was one of my fave movies growing up. 'Tastes like paint. And wood.'"

—stephs4d01f42ad United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

14. "The Peanut Butter Solution. No one ever remembers this movie, but I loved it as a kid! Watch it!!"

—a_marquez214 New World Pictures

15. "Eight Below! It's a 2006 Disney movie about scientists in Antarctica who have a team of sled dogs with them. Bad things happen, dogs die. My dad rented it when I was a kid, and we were both destroyed after watching it. Like, I wasn't right for a few days afterward."

—mcw71415 AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

16. "All I Want for Christmas. It stars baby Ethan Embry and Thora Birch. I've made it a holiday staple in my house, but no one else has ever heard of it."

—jaquelinemade1 United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

17. "Night Train to Kathmandu starring a very young Milla Jovovich. I think it might have been her first movie role."

—missiboness The Disney Channel

18. "Little Monsters, I think it was called. With Howie Mandel?"

—michelleannef "I remember that movie! I think Fred Savage was the kid and Howie Mandel was the blue monster. And if they stayed in the monster land past sunrise, they were stuck there forever!" —robinc410d248f3 United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

19. "Does anyone remember The Magical Legend of the Leprechauns? It was a special VHS two-parter that you could only order through a phone number on the TV or from a catalog."

"It had Whoopi Goldberg in it and Randy Quaid. It was about a leprechaun-and-fairy war, but the fairy princess and the leprechaun prince fall in love and it’s kind of like Romeo and Juliet, but with a happy ending." —hollyking Mary Evans Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo, United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

20. "RocketMan. Harland Williams is hilarious, and I remember it being popular when it came out, but everyone forgot about it."

—McBadPants Moviestore Collection Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo

21. "Adventures in Dinosaur City. No one I’ve ever talked to has ever heard of this. I freaking loved this movie and had a VHS tape of it. Full-on people in dinosaur suits. I wish I could find it today."

—Cocotruluv Everett Collection Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

22. "Anyone remember Airborne with Seth Green? I had such a crush on him back then. Shane McDermott was in it too. I loved that movie."

—Jessie K Mary Evans Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo

23. "Drop Dead Fred."

—patrisiabb13 "I cannot hear anyone talk about cobwebs without laughing out loud to this day. I also (far too often, probably) sing, 'Smelly, smelly, smelly dog poo.'" —What I Did In The Shadows Pictorial Press Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo

