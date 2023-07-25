People Are Sharing Their Favorite "Forgotten" Movies, And It's A Real Roller Coaster Of Nostalgia
Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the movies they were convinced nobody else remembered but them.
I got so many amazing responses, and after the article went live, I got HUNDREDS of more submissions, so I just had to share some of the best ones.
1."Rookie of the Year. A kid breaks his arm and it heals in a way that makes him able to pitch baseball in the big leagues. "Funky butt lovin'!" is the quote from the doctor who discovers his new talent. Highly recommend."
2."Blast From the Past with Alicia Silverstone and Brendan Fraser. Best, cutest movie ever!"
3.“We’re Back! A Dinosaur's Story was my favorite, personally."
4."Some of my forgotten nostalgic movies are Life With Mikey starring Michael J. Fox (I would make my mom rent this ALL the time) and the 3 Ninjas movies."
5."Joe's Apartment! It was amazing and had singing cockroaches."
6."Theodore Rex. It has Whoopi Goldberg in it, and she plays a cop who has to work with a T. rex who is also a cop. No one ever knows this movie."
7."Get Over It. It's a 2001 movie with Kirsten Dunst, Mila Kunis, Shane West, and Sisqó! Based on A Midsummer Night's Dream."
8."Teen Witch would have fallen into this category when I was growing up. I loved it, but only a few of my friends had seen it. Now it's a cult classic, of course."
9."Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead was one I watched a lot with my sisters growing up."
10."Wish Upon a Star?!?!?!"
11."We always rented a few movies as a family every weekend, and I remember them fondly. Some honorable mentions: Susie Q, Blank Check, Man of the House, and The 'Burbs."
12."Mac and Me! A boy in wheelchair. Weird-looking aliens. The windmills. Any of this ringing a bell? Because I watched it on cable a lot when I was a kid, but no one I know has ever heard of it."
13."Dennis the Menace was one of my fave movies growing up. 'Tastes like paint. And wood.'"
14."The Peanut Butter Solution. No one ever remembers this movie, but I loved it as a kid! Watch it!!"
15."Eight Below! It's a 2006 Disney movie about scientists in Antarctica who have a team of sled dogs with them. Bad things happen, dogs die. My dad rented it when I was a kid, and we were both destroyed after watching it. Like, I wasn't right for a few days afterward."
16."All I Want for Christmas. It stars baby Ethan Embry and Thora Birch. I've made it a holiday staple in my house, but no one else has ever heard of it."
17."Night Train to Kathmandu starring a very young Milla Jovovich. I think it might have been her first movie role."
18."Little Monsters, I think it was called. With Howie Mandel?"
19."Does anyone remember The Magical Legend of the Leprechauns? It was a special VHS two-parter that you could only order through a phone number on the TV or from a catalog."
20."RocketMan. Harland Williams is hilarious, and I remember it being popular when it came out, but everyone forgot about it."
21."Adventures in Dinosaur City. No one I’ve ever talked to has ever heard of this. I freaking loved this movie and had a VHS tape of it. Full-on people in dinosaur suits. I wish I could find it today."
22."Anyone remember Airborne with Seth Green? I had such a crush on him back then. Shane McDermott was in it too. I loved that movie."
23."Drop Dead Fred."
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.