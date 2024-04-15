People Are Sharing Examples Of "Boomer Humor" They Find Painfully Cringe Or Surprisingly Funny

"Boomer Humor" is a subset of humor that has become prevalent on social media, especially Facebook, in the past decade.

It often involves minions, blurry pictures of old pencil sharpeners, and complaining about being "this old."

Nothing says Boomer humor quite like minions in a formal work PowerPoint presentation on a conference pic.twitter.com/iLm7giJzfa — Ola (@llusoire) March 15, 2022

You'll often see it accompanied with crying laughing emoji faces.

"Boomer Humor" is either really bad or somewhat funny.

Boomer humor is actually funny sometimes — Şevyar (@shavyarrr) December 15, 2019

As this person said, they find it "strangely hilarious."

boomer humor is strangely hilarious https://t.co/TXuem4Jw1R — ً (@ailluelle) April 12, 2023

Soooo, now that we have the intro down, let's take a look at some examples of Boomer Humor people have shared on X.

Boomer humor 101 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/ppxhjkrUr1 — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) April 10, 2023

Let me know what you think...

1.

2.

3.

Stupid ass boomer humor has me ashamed that I laughed https://t.co/dhU53euI1v — Carnivorous Vegan (@WreckaAir) March 9, 2024

4.

Im not proud, but sometimes boomer humor makes me laugh. pic.twitter.com/ncigtaLewt — CȺ₴ŦLΞ (@Dark_Star_Ent) March 29, 2023

5.

6.

Pokémon Go to the Polls energy…the best kind of boomer humor https://t.co/RQQEnjsUzN — Ceeej Octopie Surpreme (@ceeejpowers) March 13, 2024

7.

I love this slightly boomer humor https://t.co/VRAh8M1Pv4 — a🤍 (@appropriatekiwi) March 14, 2024

8.

Peak Boomer humor. https://t.co/7bkVL1ek8K — The Millennial Snowflake 🇵🇸 (@Teh_Snowflake) April 1, 2024

9.

10.

I love boomer humor pic.twitter.com/cQAyEjX4cD — Addy Cowboy (@AddyButtchugger) April 14, 2024

11.

12.

a lil boomer humor for y’all pic.twitter.com/kYFOchAr6P — litquidity (@litcapital) March 25, 2023

13.

Boomer humor reinvented https://t.co/yMUTrzVWk1 — sunflower bev 🌻 (@bevturnerr) May 27, 2023

14.

15.

16.

He skipped the minions and went straight to the Facebook Boomer humor pic.twitter.com/rJ5TdZPIdT — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) March 28, 2023

17.

Is this Boomer humor pic.twitter.com/E2KTcjnul7 — jeff (@imjeffd) August 5, 2023

18.

19.

20.

God bless boomer humor 😂 pic.twitter.com/G4qPjHtf2C — Based Char Aznable (Charburger Redemption Arc)🇻🇦 (@BasedZechs) April 10, 2024

21.

I’ve come full circle on the boomer humor and I’m going to put this on my couch pic.twitter.com/G5PFVvq4TH — vitruvian ma’am (@13243546k) November 23, 2023

22.

This is the most boomer humor I've ever seen https://t.co/bTUhzAAO0N — JP (@Jprz1321) December 8, 2023

23.

24.

25.

This was my grandmothers... boomer humor is so weird. pic.twitter.com/37Qgh7usPT — @magickrose.bsky.social (@MagickroseTTV) February 23, 2023

26. And lastly...

