People Share The Messed-Up “Secrets” About These Stars And Execs
"He has a 'no eye contact rule' and is apparently one of the nastiest, most self-absorbed people in the industry."
"He has a 'no eye contact rule' and is apparently one of the nastiest, most self-absorbed people in the industry."
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
Apple’s NameDrop feature lets you easily share contact information with people. Just move the two phones close to one another to get started.
Tinder has rolled out its most exclusive subscription dubbed “Tinder Select,” according to a report by Bloomberg. This elite tier will cost love seekers $500 per month.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
Retail healthcare is a growing area of interest for many companies, as healthcare moves into the home and both retailers and traditional companies eye a piece of the nearly $4 trillion health industry pie.
Brands like Bobbi Brown, KOSAS and Kiehl's are also majorly marked down.
The NCUA regulates and insures 98% of credit unions in the United States. That includes all of the federally-chartered credit unions and the vast majority of state-chartered credit unions.
It's so easy to turn your mildewy shower into a luxe spa experience at a tropical resort.
AquaLith has its eye on a billion-dollar market opportunity: new types of battery cell components that don't rely on the scarce metals normally used in lithium-ion battery packs, which are increasingly in demand with the rise of electric vehicles. According to McKinsey & Company, revenues along the lithium-ion battery value chain will grow from $85 billion in 2022 to over $400 billion in 2030, with active materials and cell manufacturing possibly having the largest revenue pools. With an exclusive license from the University of Maryland based on the work of lithium-ion battery researchers Chunsheng Wang and Kang Xu, AquaLith is working to create, in the company's words, "denser, cheaper and safer" batteries by transforming their major components: the negative anode, the positive cathode, and the electrolyte that transfers ions between the two electrodes.
A New York judge hears dueling arguments Friday on whether to find former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and his business liable for financial fraud, as well as whether to dismiss the case outright.