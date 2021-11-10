People’s new Sexiest Man Alive revealed by Stephen Colbert on ‘The Late Show’
On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday, the host was tasked with announcing People’s Sexiest Man Alive for this year. W, Colbert actually sat down with a different Avenger to put through the sexiness ringer - Paul Rudd.
The Sexiest Man Alive honor dates back to 1985, with 32 different men having received it over the years, like Ben Affleck and Matthew McConoughey to name a few. And People’s editors have said they go beyond appearance to look for qualities like kindness and being charitable. Which would make Paul Rudd the perfect choice.
And so the 52-year-old, who appears in the new film Ghostbusters: Afterlife this month, was finally delivered the good news. But not before Colbert put him through a lengthy interview process, that was equal parts hilarious and rigorous and forced Rudd to truly earn the honor that has been bestowed upon him.