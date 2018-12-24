People are really confused why Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian aren't in the family Christmas card

Kardashian-Jenner fans may have mourned the annual Christmas card after Kim revealed that the highly-anticipated family photo likely wasn’t happening as a result of everyone’s busy schedules. But when a couple of the Kardashians took to Instagram on Monday to post a holiday greeting from the brood, people were both pleasantly surprised to see that the family managed to put something together — and confused by those who were missing from it.





“Merry Christmas!!” Khloe captioned the photo of herself, Kourtney, Kylie and Kim with all of the family’s offspring. “I have all I could ever want.”

Still, it seems that followers were wanting something more — namely, a photo with all of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, including Rob and Kendall.

“Awhhh…this is such a beautiful picture…should include Rob though,” one person commented on the photo, noticing that his little girl, Dream, is pictured without either of her parents. Many others questioned why Kendall was missing from the photo as well, even suggesting that it might be for the same reason Kylie was absent from last year’s. “Kendall is pregnant and hiding,” someone wrote.

Soon after Khloe’s post, however, the leader of the pack, Kim, took to her social media to explain just how the picture came together. “This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re [sic] changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us,” she wrote. “Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible!”

Rob’s absence was left unaddressed since the only Kardashian brother hasn’t made an appearance in the past couple of Christmas cards. Just last year, it was him and Kylie notably missing from the shots.





Still, the family’s matriarch, Kris, says that the 2018 card is “one of my favorites! My beautiful girls and my precious grandkids, who bring me so much joy!!” while a fan agrees that “it’s all about the kids now anyways.”

