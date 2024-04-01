People Are Laughing At This FBI Agent's Disguise For A "60 Minutes" Interview Because It Really Is That Bad

People Are Laughing At This FBI Agent's Disguise For A "60 Minutes" Interview Because It Really Is That Bad

We've all watched TV shows where they interview someone wearing a disguise.

Sometimes they black their faces out.

Sometimes they blur them.

And other times the person will put a blanket on, pop some sunglasses on, and call it a day.

And now one disguise from a 60 Minutes interview is going viral.

Silhouette of an unidentifiable person with a cap labeled '72' amidst a dimly lit setting
60 Minutes did a report on Havana Syndrome and they interviewed a FBI agent named "Carrie":

Yep, this was "Carrie's" disguise:

"I don't understand why they didn't just blur her face," one person asked.

"Like, what does she normally look like?" another person questioned.

This person thought it was an April Fool's Day joke.

And this person compared it to a Sia wig.

Like, it really seemed like a parody...

Either way, I hope "Carrie" from the FBI is doing great, and hopefully she got to keep that Lady Gaga wig!

Bye!