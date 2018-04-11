People who hated their own biopics

It’s a miracle that anyone approves of their own biopics. If you’re successful enough to see your story play out on the big screen, it seems likely that you’re going to be unhappy with at least some of the dramatic licence the filmmakers have to take to make your life seem more interesting.

Here are the people who have most openly criticised how their achievements have been adapted.

The Social Network (2010) – Mark Zuckerberg

After the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal, people want The Social Network 2

Oh, Mark Zuckerberg. Currently going through a political storm that probably makes the moment he sat down to watch The Social Network feel like a golden age, the Facebook founder had better hope that David Fincher doesn’t decide to make The Social Network 2: Fake News.

Speaking of fake news, Zuckerberg wasn’t a fan of Fincher’s biopic, claiming it wasn’t true to life outside of his wardrobe.

“It’s pretty interesting to see what parts they got right and what parts they got wrong. I think that they got every single T-shirt that they had the Mark Zuckerberg character wear right; I think I own all of those T-shirts. And they got the sandals right and all that,” Zuckerberg told 60 Minutes.

“But … there are hugely basic things that they got wrong, too,” he added. “[They] made it seem like my whole motivation for building Facebook was so I could get girls, right? And they completely left out the fact that my girlfriend, I’ve been dating since before I started Facebook.”

The Disaster Artist (2017) – Tommy Wiseau

When James Franco approached Tommy Wiseau to adapt the story of how he made the worst movie of all time, Wiseau had one stipulation. He wanted to be played by Johnny Depp. “I laughed,” Franco said. “And he said, ‘Why are you laughing?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, dude. He’s a big movie star. He’s in Pirates of the Caribbean.’”

Wiseau didn’t get Depp, and he didn’t get the movie – when Franco asked him for his thoughts, he said, “‘I approve 99.9 percent.’ And we were like, ‘What was the 0.1 percent? He said, ‘I think the lighting, in the beginning, a little off,'” Franco said. “I told Brandon [Trost, The Disaster Artist’s cinematographer]. He was like, Yeah, maybe we should watch The Room, get some lighting pointers!’”

But a 99.9% approval rate is pretty high when you consider how much Wiseau disliked the book that the film’s based on – saying that it was only 40% true. When questioned about it today, Wiseau doesn’t want to talk about it. “I just take my Fifth,” he says.

The Fifth Estate (2013) – Julian Assange

Benedict Cumberbatch plays WikiLeaks founder Julien Assange in 'The Fifth Estate'.

After actor Benedict Cumberbatch reached out to Julian Assange to request his support in allowing the actor to spend time with the hacker to help him research his role, he probably didn’t expect to be told to quit the film, which Assange called “toxic,” “deceitful,” and “wretched.”

“I believe you are a good person, but I do not believe that this film is a good film,” Assange wrote. “You will be used, as a hired gun, to assume the appearance of the truth in order to assassinate it. To present me as someone morally compromised and to place me in a falsified history. To create a work, not of fiction, but of debased truth.”