People Are Going Absolutely Wild Over The Potential Of Beyoncé Releasing A Country Album

Beyoncé teased a new music "drop" during a Verizon commercial at the Super Bowl, and she stopped the world.

<div><p>"World stop. Carry on."</p></div><span> @verizon/<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=74679X1524629&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Fmychalthompson%2Fbeyonce-act-2-country-album-reactions&url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FhRaBlE6maf4%3Ffeature%3Dshared&xcust=7619446%7C0%7CRSS%7C0&xs=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:youtu.be;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">youtu.be</a></span>

Fans quickly discovered the announcement for Act II on her Instagram, along with two brand new songs, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

Columbia/Sony BMG/Instagram: @beyonce
So, yes, the cowboy ensemble at the Grammys was a full-on easter egg because Taylor and Bey refuse to take their foot off the necks of their obsessed fandoms with coded new music announcements.

It's me; I'm the fandom, and I'm not okay.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Fans long thought Act II was going to be a country album, but the overall excitement for the announcement on Super Bowl Sunday itself was unparalleled.

Her daddy Alabama, her momma Louisiana —

Now that the Beyhive has had a full day to process the fact that a Beyoncé country era is upon us, more and more viral hilarious reactions have surfaced.

Giddy up, bees.

Here's how we're collectively going bananas over Beyoncé's potential country album.

