People Are Going Absolutely Wild Over The Potential Of Beyoncé Releasing A Country Album

Beyoncé teased a new music "drop" during a Verizon commercial at the Super Bowl, and she stopped the world.

Fans quickly discovered the announcement for Act II on her Instagram, along with two brand new songs, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

So, yes, the cowboy ensemble at the Grammys was a full-on easter egg because Taylor and Bey refuse to take their foot off the necks of their obsessed fandoms with coded new music announcements.

It's me; I'm the fandom, and I'm not okay. Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Fans long thought Act II was going to be a country album, but the overall excitement for the announcement on Super Bowl Sunday itself was unparalleled.

Her daddy Alabama, her momma Louisiana — "mix that negro with that Creole make a Texas bama." @verizon/ youtu.be

Now that the Beyhive has had a full day to process the fact that a Beyoncé country era is upon us, more and more viral hilarious reactions have surfaced.

Here's how we're collectively going bananas over Beyoncé's potential country album.

Me: I hate country music Beyoncé: *drops two country songs*Me: pic.twitter.com/5VSJb0zLg3 — 💍Prostitution Whore💍 (@Pr0sttti0nWh0re) February 12, 2024

Her bobbing her head smirking and shit knowing she just sent half the country into borderline psychosis she’s so 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yI1NoaYQ7m — Jordan Blok (@Jordanbloked) February 12, 2024

black people created house musicblack people created country musicblack people created rock musicBABY, THIS IS THE RENAISSANCE! — Monterius (@BaldHeadLesbian) February 12, 2024

Beyoncé makes me proud to be from Texas and I ain’t even from Texas. — disruptor. 🤺 (@_epereza) February 12, 2024

Beyoncé is making a country album.We are about to see generational, hall of fame worthy racism. — Andre 3002 (@Blackkout__) February 12, 2024

this is for the girlies that got ‘daddy lessons’ on first listen btw — aria (@vampsverse) February 12, 2024

Essentially all the acts are a reclamation of lost Black music- House/Dance, Country, then Rock. Once the trifecta is complete, we will get the visuals in which we will see a Beyoncé-esque multiverse to tell a complete story taking place in Echoville. Yup yup yup!!! pic.twitter.com/eYzdI1r5yT — tbb. (@Toribrown_26) February 12, 2024

White country artists now that Beyoncé is coming for their crowns pic.twitter.com/TPyh6mVZv5 — Mikey (@thecharmed0ne) February 12, 2024

Beyoncé I do not have no more money but imma find it for you. — Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) February 12, 2024

Y’ALL omg I just found this new up-and-coming country star and I think she sounds really good! Take a listen and support a young artist with a dream ❤️ https://t.co/2gIskMIpj2 — Dan (@dannah__montana) February 12, 2024

Texas Hold Em and 16 Carriages. pic.twitter.com/v2rOimSHlt — Almeda. stans black women 🤎 (@unapologhetto) February 12, 2024

When I randomly remember Beyoncé is running through Afrobeats, Dance/Electronic, Country, and Rock in one decade. pic.twitter.com/p2uMdcm5bz — TheYoncéHub (@yoncecapital) February 12, 2024

Beyoncé loves dragging Matthew a little bit on her country songs pic.twitter.com/ndUaTSZRxo — act ii Updates 𐚁 (@B7Album) February 12, 2024

Megan debuted at number 1 with a pure rap song, Usher finally got his well deserved superbowl performance, Beyoncé released two country singles and coming out with long awaited act ii cmoan black history month!!!! pic.twitter.com/JOymKThbgd — Bobby (@BobbyKingDeal) February 12, 2024

she knew she was about to ruin Dua’s album rollout 😭 pic.twitter.com/RkERVPowgr — zee lipa | TRAINING SEASON’S OVER🏁 (@dulazeelipa) February 12, 2024

That Jay speech at the Grammys was a part of the rollout too — CALEB. (@caaalebc) February 12, 2024

YEE — and I cannot stress this enough — HAW — van cartier (@christopherXCI_) February 12, 2024

Let me start saving money. I WILL be in Club Yeehaw #Act2 — PrEPpa Pig 🍉 (@ThereGoesTonio) February 12, 2024

No more eating out. No more unnecessary spending. No more sending “just because” Apple Pays. WE HAVE TO GET ON OUR ZOOM. BEYONCÉ IS COMING pic.twitter.com/IFBqt59DdJ — tasha💗⚜️ (@kweentash_) February 12, 2024

Country artists right now knowing Beyonce is coming to take their Grammys next year #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/q0M5EeBi7S — Damn Daniel! (@DamnDaniel912) February 12, 2024

is she taking back all the black music... first house and now country?! pic.twitter.com/m06n6ECbBf — in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) February 12, 2024

me at the ACT II tour pic.twitter.com/015E8C5FSO — thee bad guy (@thescarletprint) February 12, 2024

Me when Beyoncé drop that country album. pic.twitter.com/XaOPl4VQpU — Tempesttdenise (@tempesttdenise) February 12, 2024

prayer circle 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 the chicks 🕯 featured on 🕯 act ii 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 — cody (@_codez) February 12, 2024

beyoncé did it for the bitches who's fav song on lemonade was daddy lessonspic.twitter.com/AooNlFVWz5 — a (@stanyelyah) February 12, 2024

