People are furious that The Boss Baby is up for an Oscar

The Boss Baby can now legitimately call itself ‘ the Oscar-nominated animation The Boss Baby‘.

With Alec Baldwin voicing Theodore Lindsey Templeton, a baby with the mind of an adult CEO, it may have made nearly $500 million, but strangely didn’t feature on many best of 2017 lists.

So the the fact that it’s up there with Dunkirk and Darkest Hour appears to be a bitter pill for some people to take.

Firstly, people are angry that it’s managed to scrape a nomination where the roundly loved Wonder Woman has not.

The fact that Boss Baby was nominated for an Oscar but Wonder Woman (1st female superhero live action) wasn’t pic.twitter.com/gIXI7l1avm — mel (@mewany_) January 23, 2018





boss baby has more Oscar noms than Wonder Woman how did I get to this timeline pic.twitter.com/YrjpeKcy9C — deadicus redus (@redkatana) January 23, 2018





how does boss baby have more nominations than Wonder Woman???? pic.twitter.com/L4xQ56rvCW — alexi (@alexiangle) January 23, 2018





And secondly, animation fans are angry that Boss Baby got a nomination while Lego Batman has found itself snubbed, despite scorchingly good reviews.

OH, COOL, WE’RE JUST GOING TO NOMINATE FERDINAND AND THE BOSS BABY OVER THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE AND GO ON ACTING LIKE WE’RE A VAGUELY RESPECTABLE SOCIETY??? — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) January 23, 2018





Boss Baby is in the #OscarNoms and not Lego Batman???? pic.twitter.com/Ov4SOQZhp3 — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) January 23, 2018





THE BOSS BABY is now an Oscar-nominated film. What have you people done — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 23, 2018





Reminder that the phrase “academy award nominated film Boss Baby” actually is a truthful statement https://t.co/zvAPf7fO62 — Left At London (Nat) (@LeftAtLondon) January 23, 2018





The Boss Baby goes up against The Breadwinner, about a girl who must dress as a boy in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, Pixar’s latest Coco, bullfighting tale Ferdinand and the pioneering Loving Vincent, the first fully painted animated movie.

Find out who wins in March 4.

