People Are Concerned For Rachel Zegler After Noticing Her Worrying Replies To Nasty Comments From Online Trolls

It all started when she was cast as the titular character in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, which is due for release next year.

With Rachel being of Colombian and Polish descent, she immediately faced racist backlash from people who argued that the princess should be played by a white actor.

And this cruel response to Rachel continued when she criticized the character of Prince Charming in the original film, and said that the adaptation will have a more feminist undertone.

Speaking at the D23 Expo in 2022, she said: “The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird! So, we didn’t do that this time.”

“We absolutely wrote a Snow White that... she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love,” Rachel later added to Variety. “She’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be, and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.”