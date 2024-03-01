People Are Concerned For Rachel Zegler After Noticing Her Worrying Replies To Nasty Comments From Online Trolls

This article contains references to suicidal ideation.

It’s fair to say that Rachel Zegler has faced more online scrutiny than most stars, with the 22-year-old actor regularly being targeted across social media.

Rachel Zegler posing on carpet wearing a mesh overlay dress with fringe details

Then, in September of that year, Rachel confessed that she only watched Snow White once as a child, and that it had terrified her. She told Entertainment Weekly: “I was scared of the original version. I think I watched it once and never picked it up again. I’m being so serious.”

Rachel Zegler looking scared in front of a Snow White poster

In the face of the backlash, many leaped to Rachel’s defense, with it being repeatedly pointed out that there are heaps of other stars who have said a lot worse about the projects they have starred in without facing any consequences.

Rachel Zegler in a black trench coat with a headband, posing indoors

But Rachel has continued to be targeted, with trolls even inundating her old YouTube videos with nasty comments.

Rachel Zegler standing on stage in a sparkly, sleeveless dress with a halter neckline

Replying to one troll who asked: “Why are you still alive?,” Rachel wrote: “i don’t know man.”

The image displays a social media interaction between two users, with one asking, "Why are you still alive?" and the other responding, "i don't know man."
YouTube @RachelZeglerLovesHugs / Via youtube.com

Somebody else appeared to reference her recent People’s Choice Awards win as they commented: “how does it feel knowing you got an award you don’t deserve?” Rachel wrote back: “omg should I kill myself?”

Screenshot of a social media conversation with two users: @inspirerouter3471 and @RachelZeglerLovesHugs discussing an undeserved award
YouTube @RachelZeglerLovesHugs / Via youtube.com

Sharing screenshots of the comments to a Reddit forum, one person wrote: “Is Rachel Zegler alright? The amount of hate she received on her youtube newest video comment section is ridiculous, and she recently replied to hate messages. (I am worried about her)” and many expressed sympathy for the star as they echoed this sentiment.

Rachel Zegler in elegant strapless gown posing on the red carpet

Rachel has been posting as usual on her other social media pages, and BuzzFeed has contacted her rep for comment.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org. The Trevor Project, which provides help and suicide-prevention resources for LGBTQ youth, is 1-866-488-7386.

