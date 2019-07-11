People Come to Jason Momoa's Defense Against the Haters and the Body Shamers

Friends in high places are coming to Jason Momoa’s defense after some made their feelings known about his body on Twitter.

Once pictures of the Aquaman star shirtless circulated, some aired their grievances for the star best known for the DC Comics film and as Khal Drogo on the early seasons of Game of Thrones

It all started when Us Weekly shared a picture from his vacation in Venice on Instagram.

Initially, the post received a lot of not-so-warm comments at Momoa’s appearance, as can be expected with celebrity photos. But his defenders rolled out in full force, calling out all those who had critiqued the star.

“Still has a better body then 90% of people commenting,” one user wrote. “He looks amazing as always,” wrote another.

Twitter users have jumped in on the Momoa discourse, too. “Jason Momoa is fine — like ‘fine’ fine,” author Joy-Ann Reid wrote.

A number of people even joked that they could never take their shirt off again of Momoa’s body is getting flack.

One user pointed out the valid point that Momoa didn’t even have the chance to flex for the photo.

THESE are the photos people are body shaming Momoa for? Cause he happens to be regular ‘in very good shape’ and not ‘demigod’ shape? Also, he’s not flexing! Flexing has a huge impact on how abs look! https://t.co/WShpuYqv6p — Ben ‘Queen Bee’ Kahn (@BenTheKahn) July 10, 2019

Here are some of the defenses of Momoa on Twitter. A note for those who body shame. It might not be tolerated.