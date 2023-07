People Are Calling Out Olivia Rodrigo For Vacationing In Hawai'i While Native Hawaiians Suffer From The Tourism Industry

Since statehood, tourism has exploded. Because so many people visit Hawai'i, real estate is deemed valuable — developers snatch up land to build resorts, and wealthy people buy second homes that sit empty for much of the year. Celebrities have also bought absurd amounts of land. All of this has raised the cost of living to unbearable levels. Many Native Hawaiians have been pushed out of their homeland — where their ancestors lived for over 3,000 years. They're also significantly overrepresented in the homeless population.