People are calling out Jennifer Aniston over a Christmas ornament that commemorates 'our first pandemic'

Jennifer Aniston in January 2020. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Aniston shared an Instagram story on Friday showing a Christmas ornament that's engraved in a script font with the message: "Our first pandemic 2020."

The "Friends" star didn't specify whether or not the ornament is her own, but her fans and social-media followers seem to be assuming it is.

Twitter users are calling out Aniston for the ornament, with some calling its message insensitive in light of people who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus pandemic.

Others have defended Aniston, saying the ornament was likely meant to be sarcastic.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Related: These are 18 handmade gifts by artists for any occasion

Jennifer Aniston sparked mixed reactions after she shared an Instagram story post on Friday showing a Christmas ornament engraved with the message "Our first pandemic 2020."

The "Friends" actress didn't include any caption in her Instagram story specifying whether or not the decoration was her own, but her social-media followers appear to be assuming it's hers.

The ornament that Aniston showed on her Instagram story is a custom-made design sold by an Etsy shop called Rustic Raleigh for $5, the owner, Brittany Sutton, told Insider on Sunday.

A screenshot of Aniston's Instagram story post from Friday, December 25; Aniston at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2020. @jenniferaniston/Instagram; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

People seem to be divided over the 'Our first pandemic' ornament that Aniston shared on her story

Aniston's picture of the ornament sparked mixed reactions. Some Twitter users called out the actress for appearing to share a message that seems to ignore the innumerable losses and unprecedented challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Some seemed to connect Aniston's Instagram story post of the Christmas ornament with other times celebrities made cringeworthy coronavirus-related social media blunders.

"All celebrities have done during this pandemic is show how out of touch and just f---ing oblivious they are to anything that doesn't have to do with them. Some people's entire family have died, but at least Aniston is showing how quirky she can be," one user wrote in response to a @PopCrave tweet of Aniston's Instagram story.

Story continues

Other social-media users defended Aniston and her post, pointing out that she's previously shared Instagram posts expressing empathy toward victims of COVID-19 and urged people to wear face masks and follow public health guidelines.

Twitter users defending Aniston guessed that the decoration was meant to be a joke, or suggested the star didn't have bad intentions.

Some people pointed out that Aniston is not the only one who seems to have a decoration with a similar sentiment.

"Jennifer Aniston isn't even the first person I've seen with an ornament like that this year... one of my friend's made one that said 'baby's first pandemic,'" one Twitter user wrote on Saturday.

As of publication time, Aniston had not publicly responded to the criticisms.

Read the original article on Insider