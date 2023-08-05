People Aren't Buying Donald Trump's Explanation For 'I'm Coming After You!' Post

Donald Trump on Saturday issued a defense of his “I’m coming after you!” threat, and many people aren’t believing it.

After pleading not guilty to charges that he conspired to lie about the 2020 election results and block a peaceful transition of power ― plus being warned by the judge not to try to influence or retaliate against witnesses ― the ex-president delivered an ominous warning on his Truth Social website:

“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”

The Justice Department cited the post in seeking a protective order from the judge overseeing the election case, noting concern over a “harmful chilling effect on witnesses.”

An anonymous Trump spokesperson later issued an explanation.

“The Truth post cited is the definition of political speech, and was in response to the RINO, China-loving, dishonest special interest groups and Super PACs, like the ones funded by the Koch brothers and the Club for No Growth,” the campaign declared.

UPDATE: An unsigned statement from a Trump spokesperson characterizes the Truth Social post as “the definition of political speech” and says it was aimed at “RINO, China-loving, dishonest special interest groups and Super PACs.” https://t.co/fODrjdhDDGpic.twitter.com/UgM5vnUMI0 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 5, 2023

The thrice-indicted GOP front-runner’s excuse pushed the needle on the BS meter for many users on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Trying to sell a bridge there,” one wrote.

“Somebody got a call from his lawyers,” another said.

Doubters also pointed out that the menacing Truth Social post appeared right on top of a video, which Trump titled “Welcome to the Fraud Squad,” blasting those who are prosecuting him in his legal messes.

Check out some critics’ responses here:

Yeah... that argument would be a lot more compelling if this weren't the post immediately preceding the threat one.https://t.co/L5cqoyEa5lpic.twitter.com/WW48Pxie6A — Michael VanDeMar (@mvandemar) August 5, 2023

Those around him realized how serious this was, but couldn't persuade him to delete or explain, so they put this out is my guess. Doubt the judge will buy this excuse unless he comes out himself and disavows. — Craig Beam (@CraigBeam1) August 5, 2023

Sure, OK, yeah, we all believe that. 😉 — Patty (@Hoptoad4) August 5, 2023

Yeah. Sure it was. He talks so much trash about the prosecutors or witnesses any other time so I’m sure this was meant for campaign purposes 🙄 — Sara MC (@saraMc4change) August 5, 2023

Trump has repeatedly hinted at retaliation for the current string of indictments against him.

In another post this week, Trump wrote: “The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of ‘Justice.’ BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!”

