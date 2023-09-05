Sep. 4—KHFM 95.5 FM weekend morning host Alexis Corbin has been promoted to executive director of KHFM, the classical music radio station serving Northern New Mexico. She has been weekend morning host since 2019 but will now fill the weekday afternoon slot. She replaces late afternoon host Brent Stevens, who has been KHFM's executive director since 2017. Corbin previously was education manager for the Santa Fe Symphony and director of education and outreach for the New Mexico Philharmonic. Corbin has a bachelor's degree in music therapy from Arizona State University.

Zach Benjamin is the new CEO at the New Mexico Association of Realtors. Benjamin comes to NMAR from Long Beach, Calif., where he was CEO of Jewish Long Beach and the Alpert Jewish Community Center. From 2015 to 2019, Benjamin was executive director of the Jewish Federation of New Mexico. He also oversaw international partnerships, business development programs and global governance structures for the National Association of Realtors. He has a bachelor's degree in media and politics and Chinese language and culture from Northwestern University and a master's degree in regional studies focusing on East Asia and Chinese foreign policy from Columbia University.

Rebecca Puck Stair is joining the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department as director of the Energy Conservation and Management Division. Stair comes off nearly two decades in the New Mexico film industry as a producer and location manager and, for the past two years, president of the IATSE Local 480 union. Stair was also a candidate for state Senate. Stair received a bachelor's degree in English from Amherst College.

Benjamin F. Shelton will be the new general counsel at the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department. Shelton has spent the past eight years as government affairs director for Conservation Voters New Mexico. He actively supported the 2019 Energy Transition Act and the 2021 Community Solar Act. He has a bachelor's degree in ecological studies from Seattle University and a law degree from Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland.

Shannon Martin Roberts is the new executive director of RENESAN Institute of Lifelong Learning. Roberts was executive director of the Santa Fe Children's Museum from 2013 to 2015. Since 2018, she has been director of advancement and an admissions officer at The Winston School in Dallas. She has also served as executive director of the Dallas Children's Museum and the Dallas Historical Society. Roberts has a bachelor's degree in journalism and communications from Baylor University and a Diplome de Patisserie from Le Cordon Bleu in London.