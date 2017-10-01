Pennywise Gets the Anime Treatment From Two ‘It’ Fans

“It” has captured the dark side of the imaginations of moviegoers everywhere, and now, thanks to two fans, Pennywise is getting an anime makeover.

This reimagining of the famous scene where Pennywise pulls Georgie into the gutter began as an image drawn by Mike Anderson of the clown holding the boy’s paper boat. Anderson’s art quickly went viral and inspired Kevin Duran, a freelance graphic designer, to provide voiceover for the image.

After four weekends in theaters, “It” has grossed $291 million domestically and $553 million worldwide. This week, it will become only the fourth R-Rated movie to gross $300 million domestically, and the first horror movie to reach that mark.

Check out Pennywise in anime in the clips below.









What if “IT” was an anime????? pic.twitter.com/EAKTbvUjF2 – Kev (@KevChelios) September 28, 2017





Related stories from TheWrap:

Burger King Russia Wants 'It' Banned Because Pennywise Looks Like Ronald McDonald

'It' Child Actors First Saw Pennywise on Camera: 'We Wanted Their Reactions to Be Real' (Video)

Watch Pennywise's Creepy A-ha Moment Dancing to 'Take on Me' and Other Classic Songs (Video)