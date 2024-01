In this 3D platforming adventure, you’ll explore the bright and colorful world of Macaroon, and help Penny and Yo-Yo escape the clutches of the grouchy Emperor Eddie. Perform stylish, acrobatic tricks to avoid Eddie’s massive horde of pushy penguins in Story Mode. Power up Yo-Yo to protect Penny and put your speed running skills to the test in Time Attack Mode to unlock special items and complete secret stages.

