Penny Marshall's cause of death: Heart failure attributed to heart disease, diabetes

Penny Marshall, the widely-beloved actress turned acclaimed director of films including "Big" and "A League of Their Own," died of heart failure, which was the result of heart disease and diabetes, according to her death certificate.

The certificate, obtained by The Blast, confirms that Marshall suffered from type 1 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Marshall was cremated on Dec. 26. Her remains were given to her sister, Ronny Hallin, who was by Marshall's side when she passed on Dec. 17 at age 75.

"She was ready," Hallin told Page Six after her sister's death. "She always said, 'I had a great life.'"

Marshall's breakout role on "Laverne & Shirley" made her a famous face in the late 1970s. After directing several episodes of the hit ABC sitcom, she moved on to directing bigger projects and found almost instant success: Her second film was the family classic "Big," starring Tom Hanks.

