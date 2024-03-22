‘The Penguin’ Trailer: Colin Farrell Seeks Revenge in ‘Batman’ Spinoff Series

The bat is nowhere to be seen in the latest trailer for “The Penguin,” but that doesn’t mean that Gotham City crime is running rampant…yet.

Max’s “Batman” spinoff “The Penguin” is produced by “The Batman” writer/director Matt Reeves, with Dylan Clark executive producing. Colin Farrell reprises his role of corrupt nightclub owner Oswald Cobblepot from Reeves’ 2022 feature starring Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero.

Following the events of the film which saw most of Oswald’s gang members either killed or incarcerated, Oswald is climbing the ranks in underground organized crime. The cast is rounded out by Cristin Milioti, who portrays Sofia, daughter of John Turturro’s mafia boss Carmine Falcone, and Theo Rossi, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Carmen Ejogo, François Chau, and David H. Holmes. Clancy Brown is believed to be playing Gotham City mafia head Sal Maroni, who was formerly portrayed by Eric Roberts in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight.” Michael Zegen, best known for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” is rumored to be taking on the role of Alberto Falcone, known in the “Batman” comics as the Holiday Killer.

“The Penguin” has been described by executive producer Clark as a “‘Scarface’ story” centered around Oswald AKA the Penguin. Lauren LeFranc serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner for the eight-episode series, which is additionally executive produced by director Craig Zobel, who will helm the first three episodes.

Lead star Farrell was a key proponent for “The Penguin” spinoff series, saying in January 2023 that he didn’t get to “explore the character as much as I wanted to” in “The Batman.”

“I just thought it was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun, that we were getting to do the six or seven scenes that we did in the film. I was grateful for them, but I wanted more,” Farrell said. “We have to get into what made him the man he is. And also, it will pick up where this film finished off, I think. I think it’ll pick up a little short time after the last frame of this film. We’ll get to go on a little kind of left turn off to the world of Oz and how he’s beginning to kind of dream of filling a potential power vacuum that may exist.”

“The Penguin” premieres Fall 2024 on Max. Check out the trailer below.

