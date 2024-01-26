‘The Penguin’: Jared Abrahamson To Recur In Max’s Batman Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jared Abrahamson (The Changeling) has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Colin Farrell in the Max original series The Penguin from Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

The eight-episode drama continues the Batman crime saga Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros Pictures’ The Batman and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film. Cristin Milioti plays female lead Sofia Falcone. Details about Abrahamson’s character are not yet being revealed. Rhenzy Feliz also stars.

More from Deadline

The series, based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, is executive produced by Reeves; Dylan Clark; Farrell; Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner; Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. The Penguin is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

Abrahamson’s breakout role came in the independent film Hello, Destroyer, earning him a TIFF Rising Star honor and Leo Award for Best Lead Performance. He was recently seen in Topside, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, Jerrod Carmichael’s directorial debut On the Count of Three, and Nicholas Ma’s Mabel opposite Judy Greer. On the television side, his credits include Ramy and Letterkenny. He can currently be seen in feature God’s Time and in Apple TV+’s The Changeling, and he’ll next be seen in Henry Nelson’s Asleep In My Palm, opposite Tim Blake Nelson. Abrahamson is repped by Canopy Media Partners, Gersh and Lauren Levitt & Associates.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.