‘The Penguin’: Jared Abrahamson To Recur In Max’s Batman Series
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
EXCLUSIVE: Jared Abrahamson (The Changeling) has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Colin Farrell in the Max original series The Penguin from Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.
The eight-episode drama continues the Batman crime saga Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros Pictures’ The Batman and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film. Cristin Milioti plays female lead Sofia Falcone. Details about Abrahamson’s character are not yet being revealed. Rhenzy Feliz also stars.
More from Deadline
'Harry Potter' TV Series On Max: Everything We Know About The Cast, Release Date, What J.K. Rowling Says & More
Jacob Elordi On 'Euphoria' Season 3 Filming: "I Hope It's Soon, Or They're Going To Have To Benjamin Button Me"
'Harry Potter' TV Series Zeroes In On Premise As Selected Writers Pitch Their Ideas To Max
The series, based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, is executive produced by Reeves; Dylan Clark; Farrell; Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner; Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. The Penguin is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.
Abrahamson’s breakout role came in the independent film Hello, Destroyer, earning him a TIFF Rising Star honor and Leo Award for Best Lead Performance. He was recently seen in Topside, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, Jerrod Carmichael’s directorial debut On the Count of Three, and Nicholas Ma’s Mabel opposite Judy Greer. On the television side, his credits include Ramy and Letterkenny. He can currently be seen in feature God’s Time and in Apple TV+’s The Changeling, and he’ll next be seen in Henry Nelson’s Asleep In My Palm, opposite Tim Blake Nelson. Abrahamson is repped by Canopy Media Partners, Gersh and Lauren Levitt & Associates.
Best of Deadline
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2024 & Beyond
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.