Penelope Cruz Opens Up About Working With 'Ferrari' Co-Star Adam Driver On Film's 'Intense' Scenes

Penelope Cruz is starring as Laura Ferrari in "Ferrari"! At the movie's premiere, the Oscar winner spoke to Access Hollywood about taking on the challenging role. She also shed light on what it was like to work alongside onscreen husband Adam Driver, adding that they get along and have a shared sense of humor. "Now, it's kind of a relief that we can laugh together and enjoy the fact that we have a similar humor, because you know, all of our scenes were so tough and so intense," she said. Penelope also reacted to Meryl Streep breaking her own record for career Golden Globe nominations and revealed that she's itching to share a screen with her one day. "Ferrari" hits theaters on Dec. 25.

