Peloton Responds to 'Sex and the City' Reboot With Parody Ad (Spoiler)

This past weekend has been an emotional one for those who have seen the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That... . Peloton, the fitness equipment company whose stationary bicycle makes an appearance on the show, has dropped a humorous response to the two episodes starring Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Mr. Big.

Warning: This post contains major spoilers.

The HBO Max show, which premiered last week, caused Peloton's shares to drop by more than 16% in response to Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth)'s death right after working out on the bike. According to BBC, the company wasn't aware that the figure -- whose name is revealed to be John James Preston -- would die from his exercise.

In the first episode of And Just Like That... , Big suffers a heart attack just before a shower while Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is at a piano recital to support Charlotte (Kristin Davis)'s daughter Lily.

Responding to the unexpected plot, Peloton argued that given Big's lifestyle involving alcohol and cigars, its exercise bikes actually "may have even helped delay his cardiac event." Adding a fun twist to the tragic story, the company released a holiday-themed ad campaign starring Mr. Big with the caption: "And just like that... He's alive." The visual features the star sitting next to his Peloton instructor Allegra.

"In lieu of suing HBO for defamation... Genius. I’d watch this episode. I might even buy a Peloton," a user commented, while others wrote: "Mic drop." "PURE GENIUS."

Watch the parody advert below.

