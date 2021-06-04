Peek Inside Meghan Markle's Children's Book — Including a Sweet New Illustration of Harry and Archie!

Meghan Markle's pal shared a peek inside her first children's book!

The Duchess of Sussex's book The Bench — which explores the bond between fathers and sons as seen through a mother's eyes — will be published on June 8, but it seems she already sent copies to some of her close friends.

Photographer Gray Malin offered a glimpse inside the book on his Instagram Story on Thursday. Clipped to the front of the book was a note that read: "With compliments of the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Please enjoy this advanced copy on behalf of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex."

Malin opens the cover to reveal a handwritten note from Meghan in her stylish penmanship, stemming from her previous work as a calligrapher.

"Dear Gray, from one parent to another — all my love from my family to yours..." Meghan, who is expecting her second child with Prince Harry this summer, wrote. The note is signed, "As ever, Meghan."

"Received some royal mail," Malin captioned the clip. "Congrats on your new book, M!"

Gray Malin Instagram The Bench by Meghan Markle

On the page is also a previously unseen illustration from the book, which appears to show Prince Harry holding hands with son Archie, who turned 2 in May.

An interior illustration from the book previously shared depicts a father in military uniform warmly greeting his son as a woman looks on from inside a house. Harry, a military veteran, served as a captain in the British Army.

Random House Books for Young Readers The Bench by Meghan Markle

In a May press release announcing the book, Meghan explained that it was inspired by her Father's Day gift to Prince Harry shortly after Archie's birth in 2019.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan said in the press release from publisher Random House Children's Books. "That poem became this story."

Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

An excerpt of the book shared on Amazon reads:

"This is your bench

Where you'll witness great joy.

From here you will rest

See the growth of our boy."

Random House Books for Young Readers Meghan Markle's new children's book, The Bench

The book is illustrated by Caldecott-winning artist Christian Robinson.

"Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens," Meghan said. "My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."