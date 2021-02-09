Pedro Pascal Sweetly Supports His Sister Lux After She Comes Out as a Trans Woman: 'Mi Corazón'

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Lux Pascal/Instagram

Pedro Pascal introduced his sister Lux to the world on Tuesday, the day she publicly came out as a transgender woman.

The Mandalorian star posted a photo of Lux's cover for the Spanish-language Ya magazine, where she opened up about her transition for the first time. In the caption, Pascal, 45, gave all his love to Lux, 28.

"Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux," Pascal wrote in his native Spanish, which translates to, "my sister, my heart, our Lux."

Lux revealed in the interview that she started receiving hormone treatment in July. She's now studying acting at the famed Juilliard School in New York City.

"My transition has been something that's very natural for everyone in my family," Lux said in the feature, translated from her native Spanish. "It's almost something that they expected to happen."

As for her famous brother, Lux said Pascal "has been an important part of this. He's also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity."

When she came out to him as trans over FaceTime, she said he "asked me how I felt, because I remember he was a little worried." After Lux said she was happy, the actor quickly congratulated her.

"Perfect, this is incredible," Lux recalled Pascal saying to her.

In the story, Lux said she previously came out as nonbinary to her family, slowly progressing down the path that finally led her to proudly say she's a woman.

"Moving through the world as a woman is much more simple for me, but I still advocate for nonbinary identities to have a space in society," she explained.

Activism is important to Lux, who said she hopes to bring positive representation to the trans community.

"We need trans activists who are good, smart, informed and who can be strong voices against transphobia, homophobia and racism," she said.