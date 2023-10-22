Pedro Pascal Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance as Bad Bunny’s Monologue Translator

Season 49 of “Saturday Night Live” continued to double down on star power in its second episode. After a season premiere that featured surprise cameos from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, host and musical guest Bad Bunny brought his own team of all-star friends to support his “SNL” debut.

As he took the stage for his opening monologue, the reggaeton superstar joked that his doubters questioned whether it would be possible for him to host the sketch comedy show given that Spanish is his first language. While he quipped that his primary response to that critique is “I do whatever I want,” he still decided to bring out a translator in the form of Pedro Pascal .

Once the “Mandalorian” and “The Last of Us” star joined him on stage, Bad Bunny delivered a lengthy monologue in Spanish. But when it was Pascal’s turn to translate, he joked that the singer had simply said “I’m blessed to be here with my favorite actor Pedro Pascal.”

Pascal then made a comedic attempt to offer hosting advice to Bad Bunny, encouraging him to be self-deprecating by making fun of his flaws or showing an unflattering photo of himself. But the singer was unable to do that — as he pointed out that he has no flaws.

The appearance marked Pascal’s return to Studio 8H following his hosting debut last season, in which he used his monologue to poke fun at his whirlwind rise to fame that followed the success of “The Last of Us.”

“It is amazing to be here. Like I said, I was born in Chile and nine months later my parents fled Pinochet with me and my sister to the US. They were so brave, and without them I wouldn’t be here in this wonderful country. And I certainly wouldn’t be standing here with you all tonight,” he said in his monologue. “So to all my family in Chile, I just want to say I love you, I miss you, and stop giving out my phone number.”

Bad Bunny’s episode also featured surprise appearances from Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga, the latter of whom stopped by to introduce his musical performance. Watch Bad Bunny’s monologue featuring Pedro Pascal below.

