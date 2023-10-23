Pedro Pascal Brought Back His Best 'Saturday Night Live!' Character

Saturday Night Live! is puling out all the stops this season. In a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny's opening monologue, The Last of Us and The Mandolorian star Pedro Pascal showed up to "help translate" the Puerto Rican singer's Spanish. "People are wondering if I can host this show because English is not my first language," Bad Bunny said. "I don't know if they know, but I do whatever I want."

Pascal still offered his best advice as a former host, translating his long monologue to just: "He says he's blessed to be here with my favorite actor Pedro Pascal." The actor also suggested that he make deprecating jokes and show an embarrassing picture of himself. At the same time, Pascal acknowledged that, "There’s clearly nothing about you to make fun of so why don't you just tell everyone what you want to say." Later in the night, Pascal also appeared in a sketch that reprised his role as the overprotective mother back from his hosting duties this past February. Pascal was far from the only celebrity appearance, however, as the latest episode also featured Fred Armisen, Lady Gaga, and Mick Jagger.

Fresh off the premiere of his Pedro Almodóvar short film, Strange Way of Life, Pascal is also currently waiting for the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike to get back to filming The Last of Us Season Two and whatever comes next for The Mandalorian. Pascal will also star in Ethan Coen's upcoming new film, Drive-Away Dolls, which is set for a February 2024 release. Until then, we'd love to see him stick around the 30 Rock stage for a few more laughs.

