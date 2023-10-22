Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny double team as an overprotective mom and auntie duo on “SNL”

Pedro Pascal reprised his hilarious overprotective mom in a Saturday Night Live sketch with host and performer Bad Bunny — himself no stranger to an auntie wig — playing his wary sister, Rosa.

Poor Luis (Marcello Hernández) brings his new girlfriend Casey (Chloe Troast) home to meet his bearded aunt, thinking his goatee'd mom is away. But he's in for a smothering surprise.

SNL/Youtube Bad Bunny and Pedro Pascal on 'Saturday Night Live'

Things are off to a rough start when an eager Casey tells Tia Rosa to "go off" and it only gets worse for her from there. But at least Tia Rosa thinks Casey is pretty, even if it's in a very "Old Navy" way.

Luis reassures Casey that his aunt's at least not as protective as his mom, who, wouldn't you know it, is home after all. Pascal and Bad Bunny then team up to love Luis to death, all the while dismissing Chloe until she chastises her boyfriend for not eating too much. Suddenly, and unsurprisingly, mom and auntie approve.

Pascal first donned his pink leisure set back when he hosted SNL in February, netting an Emmy nomination (one of his three this year) for his efforts. As if he isn't busy enough, Pascal also joined Bad Bunny for the host's opening monologue, adding an unnecessary but still much appreciated dose of extra sexy.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: