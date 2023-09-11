Pedro Almodóvar Hopes For “Solutions” In Strikes — TIFF Tribute Awards

The TIFF Tribute Awards took place and Pedro Almodóvar acknowledged the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes while accepting an award.

“I hope that you find solutions for everybody involved,” Almodóvar said during his acceptance speech.

Such were the words of Oscar winner Pedro Almodóvar at tonight’s TIFF Tribute Awards in a year when many actors couldn’t make the trip to Toronto due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Spanish filmmaker was at the fest to pick up the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media. His cowboy short, Strange Way of Life, starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, which made its world premiere at Cannes, also made its debut at TIFF. Sony Pictures Classics is releasing the short in theaters.

The Spanish filmmaker got a standing ovation as he made his way onto the stage at the TIFF Awards.

The TIFF Tribute Awards, which is a tee-off for the fall’s awards season, vies to be a bellwether in lauding actors with past honorees such as Jessica Chastain (who actually went on to win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars after TIFF lauded her for her turn in 2021’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and last year’s Brendan Fraser, who went on to take home Best Actor at the Oscars for The Whale.

However, with many thespians not available, TIFF shined a light on filmmakers in what was an overall low-key ceremony. Due to circumstances, there was nothing like last year’s fireworks which saw the TIFF arrival of superstar Harry Styles, who was honored with the cast of Amazon’s My Policeman. The TIFF Tribute Awards, now in their fifth year, are a major fundraiser for the festival, having raised $1.3M last year. That’s a big chunk of change, especially with TIFF losing its main sponsor Bell next year.

In addition to Almodovar, The Dead Don’t Die actress Vicky Krieps received the TIFF Tribute Performer Awards, while Sing Sing actor Colman Domingo also took home a TIFF Tribute Performer award. Other honorees this year included Andy Lau, recipient of the Special Tribute Award; Carolina Markowicz, recipient of the TIFF Emerging Talent Award presented by MGM Studios; Łukasz Żal, recipient of the TIFF Variety Artisan Award; Shawn Levy, recipient of the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award presented by The Budman Family; and Spike Lee, recipient of the TIFF Ebert Director Award.

Spike Lee took the stage to receive the Ebert Director award.

Taika Waititi talked about making Next Goal Wins in the middle of the pandemic.

Coleman Domingo received the Tribute Performer award at the TIFF Awards.

Patricia Arquette got on stage to receive the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award.

