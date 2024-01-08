Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, and Maná to Headline 2024 BottleRock Festival

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/ABA; Jim Bennett/Getty Images

The 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley festival, which takes place May 24 to 26 in Napa Valley, California, will feature headlining sets by Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, and Maná. The lineup also includes Kali Uchis, Megan Thee Stallion, Queens of the Stone Age, The Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, St. Vincent, Norah Jones, The Offspring, My Morning Jacket, Nelly, T-Pain, Miike Snow, Oliver Tree, Bebe Rexha, and Cold War Kids. Three-day general admission tickets go on-sale January 9 for $456 a person on the festival’s website.

The first BottleRock festival took place in May 2013 with a bill that included Jackson Brown, the Black Crowes, Zac Brown Band, and Jane’s Addiction. The event grew in scale over the years and booked everyone from OutKast and Bruno Mars to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Neil Young and Promise of the Real, the Cure, Weezer, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

More from Rolling Stone

This will mark Pearl Jam’s first appearance at the festival. It’s also their only North American date on the books, but they are playing a pair of European festivals in July. It’s unclear if they will be booking more U.S. dates around the time of Bootlerock, but they are working with producer Andrew Watt on a follow-up to 2020’s Gigaton.

“It’s a lot heavier than you’d expect,” guitarist Mike McCready recently told Classic Rock magazine. “There’s the melody and energy of the first couple of records. Andrew pushed us to play as hard and melodic and thoughtful as we’ve done in a long time. I feel like Matt Cameron’s drumming has elements of what he did in Soundgarden…When we were in the studio with [Watt] this past year, he really kicked our asses, got us focused and playing, song after song. It took a long time to make Gigaton, but this new one didn’t take long. Andrew was, like, ‘You guys take forever to make records. Let’s do this, right now.'”

The show is also Ed Sheeran’s only North American 2024 tour stop as of now, but he is playing gigs all across Europe, South America, Asia, and the Middle East.

The 2024 BootleRock lineup is rounded out by Jessie Murph, Stephen Sanchez, Cannons, All Time Low, Action Bronson, Gogol Bordello, BoyWithUke, Tower of Power, The Beaches, Stephen Marley, The Soul Rebels feat: Talib Kweli, Chevy Metal, Holly Humberstone, The Record Company, Loveless, Pete Yorn, Jack Kays, Royel Otis, Colony House, Monsieur Periné, The Moss, LaRussell, Dehd.

According to organizers, “cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers, and rock stars” will be featured on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, but they aren’t ready to roll out details yet.

Best of Rolling Stone