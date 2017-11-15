Peaky Blinders returns and viewers lose it over ending

From Digital Spy

Tip your flat caps and reload your pistols, because Cillian Murphy and Peaky Blinders are back for another gritty look at the Brummie bruisers.

With the show being off our screens since season 3's cliffhanger ending back in June 2016, it's safe to say some fans were "blind" with excitement for the return of Thomas Shelby and his Midlands mafia.

Season 4's first episode sure didn't fail to disappoint, but what did you miss?

Spoilers follow after the jump...