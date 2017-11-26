Peaky Blinders: Where to find Joe Cole next

If you’re not up to date with the first two episodes of ‘Peaky Blinders’ series 4, please do not continue as here be spoilers. Still with us? Good. Because Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole isn’t.

‘Peaky Blinders’ fans are distraught at the unexpected exit of John Shelby as he was gunned down at the end of the first episode. We’ve now sat through John’s funeral in episode 2 and been given some time to reflect. But it’s not any easier. This is the first of the three Shelby brothers we’ve seen killed and it proves that none of them are untouchable.

So for fans of Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole, we’ve put together a list of where you can find the busy actor in the near future. The actor formerly known as John Shelby has certainly got a packed slate so there’s no need to miss him too much.

‘Black Mirror’ – Hang the DJ

First up, Cole is going back to television with an appearance in one of the greatest shows currently running. Yes, Cole is in an upcoming episode of Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’ titled ‘Hang the DJ’. The series from creator Charlie Brooker is brilliantly inventive and incredibly bleak. Joe Cole will be putting his good looks to good use in an episode that centres around a dating app and promises to be funny, sexy, and pertinent to modern life.

‘A Prayer Before Dawn’

Looking for something harder from Mr Cole? Didn’t think he was involved in enough violence in Peaky Blinders? Well then ‘A Prayer Before Dawn’ is the one for you. Based on a true story and set mostly in a notorious Thai prison, this film looks brutal. A ripped-looking Cole plays real-life boxer and criminal Billy Moore who must fight in Muay Thai tournaments to earn his freedom. Expect bloody violence.

‘Eye on Juliet’

Joe Cole gets his American accent on for this long-distance love story. ‘Eye on Juliet’ is about a man from Detroit, the spider-like drone he remotely operates, and the North African woman he is watching through the drone’s camera. Cole has plenty of female fans, so a romantic movie might be just the antidote to the previous film on this list.

‘Woodshock’

If Eye on Juliet doesn’t sound strange enough, Joe Cole is also playing opposite Kirsten Dunst in a trippy drama called ‘Woodshock’. Dunst is clearly the focus in this one, with Cole relegated to a supporting role. Despite premiering at the Venice Film Festival, it looks like ‘Woodshock’ might be a little too weird for the mainstream. Perhaps only for Cole completists.

‘Thank You for Your Service’

Arguably Joe Cole’s biggest profile new project is ‘Thank You for Your Service’. From the writer of ‘American Sniper’, this will see Cole opposite Miles Teller, Amy Schumer and Haley Bennett. Playing an Iraq war veteran and tackling PTSD, expect this one to be dark and tragic. Sadly, it under-performed on its U.S. release. Perhaps the rest of the world will embrace this story as we are a little more distanced from the subject matter.

If you love Joe Cole and none of these take your fancy, there’s always the superb 2015 thriller ‘Green Room’. ‘Peaky Blinders’ will never be the same again. At least Joe Cole’s career is looking a lot more healthy than John Shelby is.