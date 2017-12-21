Peaky Blinders: the 4 biggest questions left by the series 4 finale

After six glorious episodes, another series of ‘Peaky Blinders’ is over. For fans, it’s a day of mourning as the long wait for 2019 and ‘Peaky Blinders’ series 5 begins. But it could be worse. Spoilers ahead. We could have lost Arthur. We could have lost Polly. Hell, I’m not even convinced we’ve lost Alfie Solomons. As our long wait begins for the return of the Shelby clan in series 5, here’s four questions to keep you thinking about the ‘Peaky Blinders’ until next time we meet.

Is Alfie Solomons really dead?

My biggest worry is that Tommy Shelby has really ended Tom Hardy’s fan-favourite character Alfie Solomons. Last seen on a beach telling Tommy that he is riddled with cancer, he then took a sneaky shot at Tommy. But Alfie’s shot definitely wasn’t fatal, and Tommy walked away to fight another day. And not before popping his own shot off at Alfie of course. The bullet clearly grazed Alfie’s face but it looked quite a lot like it might have just taken out Alfie’s cheekbone. Rather stupidly for such a generally clever chap, Tommy walks away before checking on Alfie’s status. Alfie’s dog doesn’t look convinced his master is dead, and we all know that dogs are smart, so I’m betting, this isn’t the last we’ve seen of old Alfie. He might just be a little worse for wear when we see him next.

Has Tommy lost it?

The beach stand-off leads directly into a following scene that takes place three months later. Tommy suddenly appears crippled by paranoia as he tries to relax and unwind. Golf is no good. Fishing is no use either. Tommy takes to drinking and ranting like a madman and only seems to rediscover his mojo when he gets back to work. Is it a delayed reaction to losing his brother? PTSD kicking in? A midlife crisis? Whatever it is, something is unravelling in Tommy and it will be interesting to see how this plays out in series 5.

View photos

Will ‘Peaky Blinders’ series 5 be the end?

The BBC confirmed that there would be a series 4 and 5, but there is no word yet on anything after that. However, the increasing popularity of the series so far suggests we may yet see a series 6. Despite five series being the original plan, creator Steven Knight has also hinted that there might be more story to tell. He told Digital Spy, “The momentum and love for the thing seems to still be growing exponentially and this is making us pause before deciding finally”.

What is Tommy up to with the Socialists?

After having his boozy freak-out of a holiday, Tommy returned to work with a vengeance. He told Jessie to meet him, telling her that things had to change. Wooing the pants off her literally, Tommy seems to have wined, dined, and quite possibly tamed Jessie. She started the series as an impressive antagonist, but Tommy appears to have worked his charm, gotten her into bed and misled her into thinking he actually has a heart and soul. Big mistake. With Tommy becoming a Labour MP, this mess with the strikers and the revolution is sure to dominate ‘Peaky Blinders’ series 5.

What are the biggest questions you have after watching series 4?

Read more:

Peaky Blinders: why the women are becoming the most important characters

Peaky Blinders to return with fifth series in 2019