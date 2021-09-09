Peacock Releases ‘Unidentified with Demi Lovato’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Peacock has released a trailer for “Unidentified with Demi Lovato,” which premieres on Sept. 30.

The four-part UFO docuseries sees Lovato, their friend Matthew and their sister Dallas consult with leading experts, investigate eyewitness encounters, uncover government documents and conduct tests to search for the truth about UFOs. In the trailer, Lovato explains that they already believe in extraterrestrials, calling themself a “UFO experiencer” and recounting a trip to Joshua Tree where they saw a bright light moving erratically through the sky. In “Unidentified with Demi Lovato,” they aim to convince their family and friends of the same.

The show is produced by GoodStory Entertainment in association with SB Projects. Executive producers include Lovato; Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and Allison Kaye on behalf of SB Projects; JD Roth, Adam Greener and Sara Hansemann on behalf of GoodStory; and Andrew Nock.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime released a trailer for “Dexter: New Blood,” premiering on Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. Michael C. Hall returns as the iconic titular serial killer, starring alongside Jennifer Carpenter, Jack Alcott, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah and Clancy Brown. Showrunner Clyde Phillips also returns for the special 10-episode series, executive producing with Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Bill Carraro, John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton. Watch the trailer below.

AMC released a trailer for Season 7 of “Fear the Walking Dead,” streaming on AMC Plus on Oct. 10 and airing on AMC on Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. The network also announced that Aisha Tyler, who directed an episode in Season 6, will appear on screen in Season 7. Starring Alycia Debnam-Carey, Lennie James, Colman Domingo and Danay Garcia, “Fear the Walking Dead” is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple alongside showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert. Watch the trailer below.

Fox released two new teasers for Season 5 of “9-1-1,” which premieres on Sept. 20. The procedural series follows first responders in Los Angeles. In Season 5, L.A. is hit by a ransomware attack that causes a city-wide blackout, among other problems. The cast includes Angela Basset, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis and Gavin McHugh. Watch the teasers below.

Hulu released a trailer for “Baker’s Dozen,” which premieres on Oct. 7. The baking series features 13 new contestants each episode, a mix of home-taught and professional bakers, who compete to create the next viral baking sensation, win the golden rolling pin and take home a cash prize. Tamera Mowry-Housley and Bill Yosses host and are joined by guest judges including Joshua John Russell, Robert Lucas, Leanne Pietrasinski, Rachel Teufel, Lauren Ko, Gemma Stafford, Teri Cellutto and Loria Stern. “Baker’s Dozen” is executive produced by Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher, Justin Rae Barnes, Tara Seiner and Scott Mlodzinski for Bright Spot Content. Watch the trailer below.

STREAMING

Tegna Inc. that Quest, an adventure multicast network, has launched an ad-supported free streaming service. The Quest app offers series about science, history, engineering and more, and will be available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android and iOS, as well as online at at watch.questtv.com.

INITIATIVES

Women’s Weekend Film Challenge (WWFC) announced the eight fellows chosen for its inaugural pilot accelerator. The fellows and their pilots are Danielle Nicki with “Welcome to Nirvana,” Joanne Thomson with “Spinner & Marie,” Kate Torgovnick May with “Something Sweet,” Kenyetta Raelyn with “Tenth,” Ramou Sarr with “Killing It,” Samantha Wilson with “Foresight,” Spade Robinson with “Little Shop of Daughters” and Vivian Kerr with “Five Points.” They were chosen out of 723 applicants by a panel of judges who have served as writers, producers, directors and executives of successful recent TV series. Fellows will have opportunities to studios, production companies and executive producers including HBO, HBO Max, Warner Horizon Television, Comedy Central, Jax Media, Berlanti Productions, Broadway Video, Blumhouse Television, Sid Gentle Films, Element Pictures, Fabel Entertainment, Tornante, Semi-Formal Productions, Good Fear Content, Clifton Campbell, Leonard Dick and Kevin Fox.

LATE NIGHT

John Cena and J Balvin will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will feature Shaquille O’Neal and Maisie Peters. Sarah Paulson and Kacey Musgraves will be on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and Dr. Phil and Teddy Swims will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

